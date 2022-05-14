Tom Novak 70, Willie Wedge 74, Mike Hanning 77, Craig Severson 79
Third: 215 (-1 net)
Tim Klossner 73, Mike Olson 76, Hadley Hooker 76, Bob Seemann 82
Fourth: 217 (+1 net)
Dale Hillstrom 75, Danny Divot 76, Greig Payne 77, Bruce Black 78
Fourth: 217 (+1 net)
Ray Zittlow 70, Blair Witt 77, Ken Sausman 82, Bob Savre 85
Ten best gross scores
Mike Olson 77, Ray Zittlow 80, Tom Novak 83, Dave Klossner 85, Kenny Schleif 86, Jan Pyzik 88, Greig Payne 88, Craig Anderson 88, Blair Witt 89 and Jim Zierden 90
Ten best net scores
Kenny Schleif 68 (18 handicap), Ray Zittlow 70 (10), Tom Novak 70 (13), Dave Klossner 71 (14), Tim Klossner 73 (29), Dallas Anderson 74 (22), Roger Frank 74, (25), Dale Hillstrom 75 (20), Mike Olson 76 (1), Greig Payne 77 (11), Craig Anderson 77 (11), Blair Witt 77 (12), Mike Hanning 77 (14) and Paul Olsen 77 (26).
Closest to the Pin #12
Steve Plante
Closest to the Pin #17
Craig Severson
Longest Putt #9
Dallas Anderson
Longest Putt #18
Brent Anderson
Chip-ins
Brad Duhr and Kenny Schleif for birdies, Tom Novak for par and Dale Hillstrom for bogey.
