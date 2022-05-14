Nine teams and 32 players competed in the Senior Men’s League May 10 at LongBow Golf Course.

The game was three low net scores on each hole.

Five best team scores

First: 200 (-16 net)

Kenny Schleif 68, Dave Klossner 71, Doug Hoopman 78, Brent Jacobson 80

Second: 211 (-5 net)

Tom Novak 70, Willie Wedge 74, Mike Hanning 77, Craig Severson 79

Third: 215 (-1 net)

Tim Klossner 73, Mike Olson 76, Hadley Hooker 76, Bob Seemann 82

Fourth: 217 (+1 net)

Dale Hillstrom 75, Danny Divot 76, Greig Payne 77, Bruce Black 78

Fourth: 217 (+1 net)

Ray Zittlow 70, Blair Witt 77, Ken Sausman 82, Bob Savre 85

Ten best gross scores

Mike Olson 77, Ray Zittlow 80, Tom Novak 83, Dave Klossner 85, Kenny Schleif 86, Jan Pyzik 88, Greig Payne 88, Craig Anderson 88, Blair Witt 89 and Jim Zierden 90

Ten best gross scores

Mike Olson 77, Ray Zittlow 80, Tom Novak 83, Dave Klossner 85, Kenny Schleif 86, Jan Pyzik 88, Greig Payne 88, Craig Anderson 88, Blair Witt 89 and Jim Zierden 90

Ten best net scores

Kenny Schleif 68 (18 handicap), Ray Zittlow 70 (10), Tom Novak 70 (13), Dave Klossner 71 (14), Tim Klossner 73 (29), Dallas Anderson 74 (22), Roger Frank 74, (25), Dale Hillstrom 75 (20), Mike Olson 76 (1), Greig Payne 77 (11), Craig Anderson 77 (11), Blair Witt 77 (12), Mike Hanning 77 (14) and Paul Olsen 77 (26).

Closest to the Pin #12

Steve Plante

Closest to the Pin #17

Craig Severson

Longest Putt #9

Dallas Anderson

Longest Putt #18

Brent Anderson

Chip-ins

Brad Duhr and Kenny Schleif for birdies, Tom Novak for par and Dale Hillstrom for bogey.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments