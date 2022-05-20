LongBow Senior Mens’ Golf League report for May 17 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email May 20, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eight teams and 31 players competed in the Senior Men’s League May 17 at LongBow Golf Course.The game was three low net scores on each hole.Five best team scoresFirst: 199 (-17 net)Brent Jacobson 65, Ernie Pulido 68, Ray Zittlow 71, Tom Novak 82Second: 209 (-7 net)Jim Zierden 68, Brad Duhr 72, Steve Carolus 78, Tom Slagle 85Third: 214 (-2 net)Mike Olson 75, Bruce Black 76, Joe Maertens 77, Bob Savre 80Fourth: 215 (-1 net)Lowell Holland 69, Roger Frank 77, Doug Hoopman 78, Jim Ernst 89Fifth: 216 (E)Blair Witt 70, Danny Divot 76, Chuck Tralle 79, Craig Severson 80Ten best gross scoresMike Olson 76, Jim Zierden 76, Ray Zittlow 80, Lowell Holland 80, Blair Witt 82, Brad Duhr 86, Greig Payne 86, Craig Anderson 86, Jerry Varner 87 and Brent Jacobson 87.Ten best net scoresBrent Jacobson 65 (22 handicap), Jim Zierden 68 (8), Ernie Pulido 68 (33), Lowell Holland 69 (11), Blair Witt 70 (12), Ray Zittlow 71 (9), Brad Duhr 72 (14), Kenny Schleif (73), Craig Anderson 74 (12), Dale Hillstrom 74 (20).Closest to the Pin #12Mark Nichols, 7-01 feetClosest to the Pin #17Ray Zittlow, 6-02 feetLongest Putt #14Craig SeversonLongest Putt #16Rod BothastChip-insErnie Pulido for par Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Longbow Senior Men's Golf League Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Ray Zittlow Team Sport Golf Longbow Ernie Pulido Player Blair Witt Jim Zierden Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now MN Senate passes historic tax relief to give surplus back to taxpayers George Arts Cass Lake man dies in stabbing Canny strategist wins ice out grand prize Leo and Susan Bye-Elyea Latest e-Edition May 18, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.