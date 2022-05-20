Eight teams and 31 players competed in the Senior Men’s League May 17 at LongBow Golf Course.

The game was three low net scores on each hole.

Five best team scores

First: 199 (-17 net)

Brent Jacobson 65, Ernie Pulido 68, Ray Zittlow 71, Tom Novak 82

Second: 209 (-7 net)

Jim Zierden 68, Brad Duhr 72, Steve Carolus 78, Tom Slagle 85

Third: 214 (-2 net)

Mike Olson 75, Bruce Black 76, Joe Maertens 77, Bob Savre 80

Fourth: 215 (-1 net)

Lowell Holland 69, Roger Frank 77, Doug Hoopman 78, Jim Ernst 89

Fifth: 216 (E)

Blair Witt 70, Danny Divot 76, Chuck Tralle 79, Craig Severson 80

Ten best gross scores

Mike Olson 76, Jim Zierden 76, Ray Zittlow 80, Lowell Holland 80, Blair Witt 82, Brad Duhr 86, Greig Payne 86, Craig Anderson 86, Jerry Varner 87 and Brent Jacobson 87.

Ten best net scores

Brent Jacobson 65 (22 handicap), Jim Zierden 68 (8), Ernie Pulido 68 (33), Lowell Holland 69 (11), Blair Witt 70 (12), Ray Zittlow 71 (9), Brad Duhr 72 (14), Kenny Schleif (73), Craig Anderson 74 (12), Dale Hillstrom 74 (20).

Closest to the Pin #12

Mark Nichols, 7-01 feet

Closest to the Pin #17

Ray Zittlow, 6-02 feet

Longest Putt #14

Craig Severson

Longest Putt #16

Rod Bothast

Chip-ins

Ernie Pulido for par

