LongBow Senior Mens' Golf League report for May 24

Gail Deboer
May 30, 2022

Ten teams and 38 players competed in the Senior Men's League May 24 at LongBow Golf Course.The game was three low net scores on each hole.Five best team scoresFirst: 199 (-18 net)Jamie Evans 71, Joe Maertens 72, Greig Payne 74, Jim Ernst 74Second: 208 (-8 net)Ray Zittlow 70, Bob Sankey 73, Sammy Slicer 74, Dale Hillstrom 82Third: 210 (-6 net)Brad Duhr 75, Ken Sausman 75, Mike Olson 77, Rod Bothast 78Fourth: 211 (-5 net)Blair Witt 71, Mike Haining 77, Tim Klosner 77, Bob Vaughn 85Fifth: 212 (-4)Roger Frank 71, Brent Jacobson 74, Jerry Varner 79, Tom Slagle 79Fifth: 212 (-4)Bruce Black 65, Steve Plante 76, Hadley Hooker 77, Jan Pyzik 84Ten best gross scoresMike Olson 78, Ray Zittlow 79, Neal Mandsager 79, Lowell Holland 81, Blair Witt 83, Greig Payne 86, Bruce Black 88, Brad Duhr 88, Kenny Schleif 88 and Brent Jacobson 88.Ten best net scoresBruce Black 65 (23 handicap), Ray Zittlow 70 (9), Kenny Schleif 70 (18), Doug Hoopman 70 (28), Blair Witt 71 (12), Roger Frank 71 (25), Jamie Evans 71 (30), Joe Maertens 72 (17), Neal Mandsager 73 (6) and Bob Sankey 73 (31).Closest to the Pin #12Dallas Anderson, 8-07 feetClosest to the Pin #17Blair Witt, 6 feetLongest Putt #8Ken SausmanLongest Putt #10Bruce BlackChip-insKenny Schleif for birdie
