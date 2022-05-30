Ten teams and 38 players competed in the Senior Men’s League May 24 at LongBow Golf Course.

The game was three low net scores on each hole.

Five best team scores

First: 199 (-18 net)

Jamie Evans 71, Joe Maertens 72, Greig Payne 74, Jim Ernst 74

Second: 208 (-8 net)

Ray Zittlow 70, Bob Sankey 73, Sammy Slicer 74, Dale Hillstrom 82

Third: 210 (-6 net)

Brad Duhr 75, Ken Sausman 75, Mike Olson 77, Rod Bothast 78

Fourth: 211 (-5 net)

Blair Witt 71, Mike Haining 77, Tim Klosner 77, Bob Vaughn 85

Fifth: 212 (-4)

Roger Frank 71, Brent Jacobson 74, Jerry Varner 79, Tom Slagle 79

Fifth: 212 (-4)

Bruce Black 65, Steve Plante 76, Hadley Hooker 77, Jan Pyzik 84

Ten best gross scores

Mike Olson 78, Ray Zittlow 79, Neal Mandsager 79, Lowell Holland 81, Blair Witt 83, Greig Payne 86, Bruce Black 88, Brad Duhr 88, Kenny Schleif 88 and Brent Jacobson 88.

Ten best net scores

Bruce Black 65 (23 handicap), Ray Zittlow 70 (9), Kenny Schleif 70 (18), Doug Hoopman 70 (28), Blair Witt 71 (12), Roger Frank 71 (25), Jamie Evans 71 (30), Joe Maertens 72 (17), Neal Mandsager 73 (6) and Bob Sankey 73 (31).

Closest to the Pin #12

Dallas Anderson, 8-07 feet

Closest to the Pin #17

Blair Witt, 6 feet

Longest Putt #8

Ken Sausman

Longest Putt #10

Bruce Black

Chip-ins

Kenny Schleif for birdie

