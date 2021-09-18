Twelve teams and 45 players competed for the last time this season in a four-man scramble in the Senior Men’s League Sept. 14 at LongBow Golf Course.

Five best team scores

First: 64 (-8 net)

Jim Zierden, Dale Hillstrom, Randy Noecker and Dave Fox

Second: 65 (-7 net)

Joe Halley, Steve Plante, Bob Sankey and Danny Divot

Third: 66 (-6 net)

Neil Mandsager, Ted Rother, Mark Nichols and Arnie Pulido

Fourth: 67 (-5 net)

Jan Pyzik, Joe Maertens, Bruce Black and Tim Klosner

Fifth: 68 (-4 net)

Greig Payne, Jim Lewis, Ken Sausman and Tom Fisher

Closest to the Pin second shot #8

Greig Payne, 4 feet

Closest to the Pin second shot #9

Steve Johnson, 7 feet 7 inches

Closest to the Pin first shot #12

Blair Witt, 3 feet 9 inches

Closest to the Pin first shot #17

Doug Hoopman, 4 feet

Closest to the Pin third shot #18

Craig Anderson, 5 feet 3 inches

Chip-ins

Randy Noecker, Steve Plante, Tom Fisher, Bob Vaughn and Dale Hillstrom

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments