Twelve teams and 45 players competed for the last time this season in a four-man scramble in the Senior Men’s League Sept. 14 at LongBow Golf Course.
Five best team scores
First: 64 (-8 net)
Jim Zierden, Dale Hillstrom, Randy Noecker and Dave Fox
Second: 65 (-7 net)
Joe Halley, Steve Plante, Bob Sankey and Danny Divot
Third: 66 (-6 net)
Neil Mandsager, Ted Rother, Mark Nichols and Arnie Pulido
Fourth: 67 (-5 net)
Jan Pyzik, Joe Maertens, Bruce Black and Tim Klosner
Fifth: 68 (-4 net)
Greig Payne, Jim Lewis, Ken Sausman and Tom Fisher
Closest to the Pin second shot #8
Greig Payne, 4 feet
Closest to the Pin second shot #9
Steve Johnson, 7 feet 7 inches
Closest to the Pin first shot #12
Blair Witt, 3 feet 9 inches
Closest to the Pin first shot #17
Doug Hoopman, 4 feet
Closest to the Pin third shot #18
Craig Anderson, 5 feet 3 inches
Chip-ins
Randy Noecker, Steve Plante, Tom Fisher, Bob Vaughn and Dale Hillstrom
