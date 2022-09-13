Eight teams and 32 players competed in the Bob Savre Senior Men’s League Sept. 6 at LongBow Golf Course.
The game was three low net scores on each hole.
Five best team scores
First: 205 (-11 net)
Dave Klosner 70, Craig Severson 70, Brad Duhr 77, Bob Savre 82
Second: 207 (-9 net)
Dale Hillstrom 70, Mike Olson 73, Bill Jaeger 74, Tom Slagle 80
Third: 211 (-5 net)
Dallas Anderson 73, Jim Lewis 75, Marc Schonwise 75, Jim Ernst 85
Fourth: 212 (-4 net)
Greig Payne 73, Brent Jacobson 76, Cy Sorrells 76, Steve Carolus 86
Fifth: 214 (-2)
Tim Klosner 71, Jerry Varner 75, Doug Hoopman 79, Tom Novak 87
Ten best gross scores
Mike Olson 75, Neil Mandsager 82, Ray Zittlow 84, Dave Klosner 85, Greig Payne 85, Jerry Varner 86, Jim Lewis 87, Dale Hillstrom 88, Brad Duhr 90, Craig Severson 90
Ten best net scores
Dave Klosner 70 (15 handicap), Dale Hillstrom 70 (18), Craig Severson 70 (20), Tim Klosner 71 (28), Mike Olson 73 (2), Greig Payne 73 (12), Dallas Anderson 73 (23), Bill Jaeger 74 (22), Jerry Varner 75 (11), Jim Lewis 75 (12), Marc Schonwise 75 (29)
Closest to the Pin #12
Greig Payne, 8-10 feet
Closest to the Pin #17
Mike Olson, 10-04 feet
Longest Putt #2
John Verly
Longest Putt #10
Jerry Varner
Chip-ins
Dale Hillstrom and Tim Klosner for birdie, Steve Carolus and Ray Zittlow for par, and Jim Ernst for double bogey.
