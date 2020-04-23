The Longbow Senior Men’s Golf League will begin play Tuesday at 10 a.m.

This year, due to COVID 19, all registration will be done by phone or through the mail. Call Bob Savre at (218) 682-3733 or (218) 536-0497, or call Dale Hillstrom at (218) 566-2882 or (320) 248-2207.

New members are welcome. Anyone 50 or older is eligible to play.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments