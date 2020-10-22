BRAINERD — Nitro-fueled NHRA drag racing returns to Brainerd International Raceway for the 39th Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Aug. 19-22.
BIR’s race will be one of 22 races on the NHRA’s 2021calendar, starting March 12-14 with the 52nd annual AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway and ending Nov. 12-14 with the Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif.
BIR’s NHRA Nationals fans will be thrilled to have the Nitro cars back in Brainerd after the NHRA was forced to cancel this year’s race due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans can get full credit for the tickets they purchased for the 2020 NHRA Nationals.
“We can’t wait for August 19th, and I know our fans will be really amped up for the race after having to take this year off,” BIR Owner Kristi Copham said. “We can’t thank our fans enough for being patient and understanding during last season. We felt horrible for having to cancel the race because our fans are the best drag racing fans in the world and deserve to get their annual dose of Nitro each year, not to mention some quality time in The Zoo. We’re looking forward to putting on a great event next summer as we welcome everyone back.”
The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals will have a significantly different look next year as the NHRA announced that Camping World is the new sponsor for its premier professional series, now called the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Details on Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying days as well as special exhibitions and specialty series that compete at the NHRA’s Nationals events will be announced in the coming weeks.
Next year’s NHRA Nationals will have added significance as the NHRA celebrates its 70th anniversary. Fans will experience special treats and features to commemorate that milestone and honor the NHRA’s vast history.
The NHRA also extended its partnership with FOX Sports that will include more TV coverage. All 22 events will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports with select events on the FOX broadcast network.
For more details, visit www.BrainerdRaceway.com. Entering its 53rd season, BIR is one of North America’s largest racetracks, featuring a world-class quarter-mile drag strip, two road courses, 300 acres for rustic camping, 164 full-service RV sites and 12 on-site condos. BIR is about 120 miles north of the Twin Cities. For more information, call (866) 444-4455.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.