The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ soccer team opened the season Thursday afternoon facing Bemidji, a team that has won the previous two Section 8A titles.

The Lumberjacks, loaded with upperclassman, jumped out to an 11-0 halftime lead on their way to a 16-0 win over the young Wolves.

Peyton Oelrich and Becky Ritter each had a hat trick, while two others scored twice.

This week the Wolves travel to Mesabi East, and next week host both East Grand Forks and Crookston.

