Jaxson Lund scored twice, increasing his team-high total to 24 goals, and Collin Hoyt had 17 saves as the Panthers stopped a three-game losing streak Thursday night by beating host Ely 4-1.

Shad Torola and Jeron Pinoniemi each scored in the first period as the Panthers took a 2-0 lead. It remained that way until early in the third period when Ely cut the lead in half.

About nine minutes later Lund scored his first goal and his second came 52 seconds later.

Parker Vinge finished with two assists, Nash Mitchell, Joshua Hillukka, Liam Torola and Wyatt Tischer each added an assist.

The 9-10-1 Panthers host Bagley-Fosston, Detroit Lakes and Kittson Central this week, and close out regular season at Greenway next week.

Panthers shut out

The Panthers struggled to find any rhythm on offense and spent most of the game in their defensive end as visiting Red Lake Falls shut them out 5-0 Jan. 31.

Red Lake Falls had a 48-16 shot advantage, including 19-6 as they scored three times in the first period. The Eagles scored their final two goals in the second period including one on the power play.

Sawyer Torkelson finished with 43 saves.

