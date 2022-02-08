Lund scores twice as Panthers beat Ely 5-1 by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 8, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jaxson Lund scored twice, increasing his team-high total to 24 goals, and Collin Hoyt had 17 saves as the Panthers stopped a three-game losing streak Thursday night by beating host Ely 4-1.Shad Torola and Jeron Pinoniemi each scored in the first period as the Panthers took a 2-0 lead. It remained that way until early in the third period when Ely cut the lead in half.About nine minutes later Lund scored his first goal and his second came 52 seconds later.Parker Vinge finished with two assists, Nash Mitchell, Joshua Hillukka, Liam Torola and Wyatt Tischer each added an assist.The 9-10-1 Panthers host Bagley-Fosston, Detroit Lakes and Kittson Central this week, and close out regular season at Greenway next week.Panthers shut outThe Panthers struggled to find any rhythm on offense and spent most of the game in their defensive end as visiting Red Lake Falls shut them out 5-0 Jan. 31.Red Lake Falls had a 48-16 shot advantage, including 19-6 as they scored three times in the first period. The Eagles scored their final two goals in the second period including one on the power play.Sawyer Torkelson finished with 43 saves. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Panthers Boys' Hockey Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Panthers First Period Jaxson Lund Sport Tennis Second Period Goal Power Play Losing Streak Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jay Kennedy Lorraine Schmitz Outing cabin fire results in one arrest Walker Squirts take second at Wadena Tourney The smiling faces at Faith in Action Latest e-Edition Feb. 2, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
