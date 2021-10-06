The Wolves picked up two first downs while moving the ball across midfield to open Friday night’s home game with Mahnomen-Waubun.
But the drive ended when Brayton Qual stepped in front of Carson Strosahl to pick off Eli Pfeiffer’s pass. Three plays later the Thunderbirds took a 6-0 lead when Tanner Pazdernik scored on a 48-yard run.
Each of the next three Walker-Hackensack-Akeley possessions ended with a fumble — two caused by a weather-related slick ball, and each time the Thunderbirds marched down the field and scored to take a 26-0 lead. The drives encompassed 63 yards, 50, 50 and 57 yards.
WHA was able to move the ball on each possession, except once when they coughed it up on their first play. The Thunderbirds also fumbled twice but recovered both times.
The Wolves’ only drive not to end in a turnover came late in the second quarter as WHA marched 68 yards in 13 plays. Pfeiffer faked a pass and handed the ball off to Kai Ashmore who took off, cut left and got outside for a 25-yard run into the end zone, with Devin Johnson adding the extra point.
The Thunderbirds responded by marching 50 yards in six plays over the final 43 seconds with Pazdernik scoring from one-yard out on a fourth-down run to take a 34-7 lead on their way to a 46-7 win.
WHA had 148 of their 176 yards in the first half, including 93 yards rushing by Ashmore and a touchdown. Enrique Fineday had 21 yards rushing and Logan Watts three carries for 14 yards. Watts also had 51 return yards on three attempts.
Eli Pfeiffer completed 2-9 passes — with a couple of drops — for 28 yards, with Strosahl having both catches.
The Thunderbirds finished with 376 yards of which 270 came in the first half as they scored touchdowns on all five possessions. Pazdernik rushed for three scores and threw for another, while Curt Bellefuiile had one rushing touchdown.
On the defensive side Ficher Smith led with 11 total tackles, Kenseth Taylor had nine, Fineday seven, Strosahl with six and a second half interception, and Jacob Smith, Ashmore and Watts with five each. Both Smith and Carson Swanson forced a fumble, but the Thunderbirds recovered both.
The Thunderbirds opened the second half driving down the field, but WHA’s defense forced a turnover on downs. On third and long, Ashmore took the handoff and once again got outside and raced 39 yards down to the 20, but a phantom penalty negated the run. Two plays later WHA had to punt the ball away.
WHA punted once more in the third quarter and turned it over twice in the fourth with the back-ups in the game. The Thunderbirds scored twice more in the fourth quarter.
This week the Wolves have two games on the schedule. Tuesday night they travel to Wadena-Deer Creek, results not known when this issue went to press, and Saturday afternoon are at Red Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.