Former Cretin-Derham Hall High School three-sport standout Joe Mauer, who would go on to become a three-time American League batting champion and MVP during a sterling professional career with the Minnesota Twins, is among 12 individuals who will be inducted into the Minnesota State High School League’s Hall of Fame.
Also in the Class of 2022 is legendary Minneapolis boys basketball coach Larry McKenzie, who is the only coach to lead two different schools to consecutive state championships, and Mahtomedi’s Mindy Myhre, a multiple-time state champion gymnast who won an unprecedented and unmatched four consecutive all-around titles.
The others selected for induction are:
Ron Ackerman, Fridley, who has served the League for more than 50 years in different capacities as a wrestling official, administrator and rules clinician.
Debbie Driscoll, the Mahtomedi High School gymnastics coach who built the program into a state dynasty.
John Fogarty, a Cannon Falls High School Fine Arts teacher and coach, who built the Speech and Debate programs from the grassroots level into a state-level success.
Brian Luke, the longtime Stillwater girls and boys swimming coach who has led the Ponies to dozens of championships while leading nearly 200 All-Americans.
Larry Martin, Minnetonka, the voice of the League’s boys and girls swimming state meets for more than five decades.
Chris McDonald, an Eagan High School Speech and Debate coach who has led students to national prominence for three decades.
Dr. William Roberts, St. Paul, known internationally for his leadership and advocacy for the health, safety and well-being of students, and the longtime chair of the League’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
John Washington, Minneapolis, an educator, coach, activities director and district-wide administrator for the Minneapolis Public Schools.
Jim Weinzierl, Park Rapids, who has officiated for more than four decades and has provided leadership as the Region 8A Executive Secretary.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for April 24. Venue details and ticket information will be released by the League at a later date.
The League’s Hall of Fame opened its doors in 1991. The Class of 2022 is the 24th group to be inducted. With this class, there are now 244 members in the prestigious hall.
