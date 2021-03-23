Dawson McGee will make his second straight trip to the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament after he came through the wrestleback bracket and won the 113-pound true-second match, beating four higher ranked wrestlers along the way —including two in overtime — at the Section 7A and 8A State Preliminaries Saturday at Cass Lake-Bena School.
The ride to make it back to State was difficult and similar to what the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis sophomore had to do last year. The big difference in 2021 was that the tournament was spread out over two days because of COVID guidelines, and McGee had five matches on Saturday alone.
Coach Colby Marich said unlike four days earlier when McGee was under the weather and struggled with his weight, he brought it and wrestled well.
“Even yesterday, he didn’t look great, but today he set the tone with his first match. He faced five good wrestlers and beat four of them. He definitely showed up today and peaked at the right time. The result was what we wanted,” Marich said. “He wrestled the top two wrestlers in both Section 7A and 8A.”
After going 2-1 four days earlier at the Section 7A Tournament, McGee began Saturday with 9-5 win in triple overtime over Aiden Wolfe of Fosston-Bagley, who came in with a 29-1 record. Trailing 4-3 late in the third period, McGee got an escape to force overtime. There were no points scored in the first one-minute overtime, but in the first 30-second overtime, Wolfe chose the down position and got a quick escape. In the final seconds of McGee got a take down and had Wolfe on his back but didn’t get the call as the 30 seconds ran out.
In McGee’s turn in the down position, Wolfe gave up the intentional escape and McGee followed that with another take down.
Up next was Zach Ikola of Deer River, the No. 1 seed and eventual 113-pound champion. McGee scored a take down first, only to fall behind 9-3 in the second period. After a reversal cut the lead to four later in the period, Ikola got take down and near fall points in the third on his way to a 13-5 win.
McGee bounced back and beat Nolan Dans of Crookston by a 10-8 decision, getting a take down in the first overtime to secure the win. Up next was Patrick Masyn of Holdingford, who four days earlier, easily beat McGee 11-2.
The result was much different this time as McGee easily won 7-2, setting up a true-second match with Nathan Trotter of Aitkin, who McGee lost to earlier this season. McGee jumped out to a quick lead and had Trotter on his back in the first period but didn’t get the call. Trotter was able to chip away at the lead, but McGee got an escape in the third period for an 8-6 win.
McGee and Callen Whitney (132) were the only two Wrestling Wolves to advance out of the Section 7A Tournament that began March 16 at Cass Lake-Bena School.
Whitney started Saturday dropping a 16-0 tech fall decision to Jake Nagel of Frazee. In his next match, Whitney used an escape and take down to grab a 5-2 lead over Cameron Weiland of Crookston in the second period. In the third period he used another take down in the third to secure a 7-5 win.
In his next match, Whitney lost an 11-0 decision to Tygh Gullickson of Deer River, who narrowly beat him four days earlier at the Section 7A Tournament.
Based on his performance and his final ranking in Section 7A, Whitney was given the third-place medal.
Because of COVID, the Minnesota State High School League cut the number of wrestlers who could advance to the State Tournament. Normally the first and second place finisher in each section weight class competes at State, but this year each section held a tournament with the top four wrestlers in each weight class joining the top four in Section 8A in a state preliminary round.
In his first match March 16, McGee beat Carter Adickes of Mille Lacs with a 12-4 decision, only to lose 11-2 to Patrick of Holdingford in the next match. McGee scored the first points with a take down, but by the time the first period ended he trailed 9-2.
McGee bounced back and became one of four to advance to the next round with a 4-2 win over Brady Yourczek of Royalton.
Whitney also went 2-1 on the first day. After an easy 9-2 win in his first match, Whitney was tied with Deer River’s Gullickson at 2-2 until a late reversal gave Gullickson the win. Whitney came back to win his next match by a 5-2 score.
The other nine Wrestling Wolves who competed in the first round were Dylan Johnson at 106, Reese Mowell at 126, Payden Yeats at 152, Steven Hausken at 160, Josh Leko at 170, Ficher Smith at 182, Nathan Keiser at 195, Dane Patten at 220 and heavyweight Connor Andress.
Johnson, Mowell, Yeats, Hausken, Keiser and Patten each went 1-2, Leko 0-1, and Smith and Andress 0-2.
After Johnson lost his first match by a 2-0 decision to Tate Evans of Deer River, he pinned John Pelarski of Aitkin late in the first round. In his next match he lost an 11-0 decision to Lane Olson of Royalton.
Mowell and Yeats both won their pigtail matches only to lose their next two.
Hausken could easily have moved on if not for some bad luck. He led Jake Klancher of Crosby-Ironton 9-1 when he got put on his back and pinned. He pinned his next opponent in the first round and lost 5-2 to Jacob Williams of Aitkin when he wasn’t given a take down late in the match.
Keiser pinned Kale Dugan of Crosby-Ironton in his first match, and in his second match only trailed Austin Wensmann of Royalton 3-0 when he got pinned in the second period. Keiser and Lee Perrington of Deer River were tied 10-10 when Perrinton got a take down and pin in the third period.
Patten lost his first match by fall but came back to get a pin in his second. He was knocked out when he lost by fall in his third match.
