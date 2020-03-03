Dawson McGee was hoping his first trip to the State Wrestling Meet would go better than it did, but he and his coaches are confident that if he continues to work hard, he can make it back.
In his first and what proved to be his only 106-pound match, McGee lost a 4-2 decision to Eli Kruse of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola.
The first match is so important; a loss there can end the season if the first-round opponent loses his next match. That’s what happened as Kruse dropped a 2-1 decision in his next match, eliminating McGee from the tournament.
McGee, a freshman, said he was glad to make it to state but was really nervous going into his first match.
“I thought I wrestled OK, I just couldn’t get out from the bottom,” McGee said. “I now know I can wrestle with these guys.”
In McGee’s match, Kruse scored a takedown in the first period and another in the second for a 4-0 lead.
Coach Colby Marich said McGee was aggressive and took some shots in the first two periods, but each time Kruse used his length to counter those moves.
McGee got a reversal late in the second period to cut the lead in half and chose the down position to start the third. Kruse was able to not give up an escape the entire two minutes despite repeated attempts to break free of the leg hold.
Marich believes the experience will only help McGee in the future. “He found out that he can compete down there. Dawson wasn’t far off and this will give him more confidence and make him hungry to get back next year. But we can’t take that for granted. He’s got to continue to work hard.”
This was the 12th straight year at least one wrestler from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis competed at State, and this year McGee joins older brother Dillon McGee, who made it three straight years starting his sophomore year. At the moment the younger McGee has bragging rights for making it to State as a freshman, and would like to make it back to win the two State medals his older brother did.
McGee finishes the season with a 32-14 record.
Marshall Larson of Aitkin, who McGee narrowly lost to in the Section 7A Tournament the weekend before, went on to take third place at state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.