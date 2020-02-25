Dawson McGee is making his first trip to the State Wrestling Meet this week, joining a growing list of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis grapplers.
The Nevis freshman, who is a year younger than when his older brother Dillon McGee made his first trip to State, finished in second place at 106 pounds and narrowly lost only one match at the Section 7A Individual Tournament held Saturday in Rush City.
Coach Colby Marich said it was the best he’s seen McGee perform at a tournament this year.
“I was impressed how he wrestled all day. He faced some tough opponents and looks to be peaking at the right time.”
McGee, who came in with a 28-12 record, began the day with a 6-2 decision over Caleb Johnson of Rush City-Braham. Up next was Marshall Larson of Aitkin, the No. 1 seed and ranked No. 5 in the state McGee got a take down and put Johnson on his back but not long enough to get back points for a 3-2 lead.
Johnson got an escape, a questionable stalling point and a late take down for a 6-3 semifinal win. Johnson went on to take first place.
In McGee’s next match, he narrowly beat Michael Zimmerman of Royalton-Upsala 5-4, and then got a 3-0 decision over Drew Lange of Holdingford for third place. In the true-second match, McGee faced No. 2 seed Zachary Ikola of Deer River, who McGee lost to 12-5 back at the Wolfpack Invite.
Marich said the match was a nail-bitter with a flurry of activity throughout but not a lot of points scored. By the time the third period ended the match was tied 2-2. In the 60-second overtime, McGee got the take down about 30 seconds in for a 4-2 sudden victory.
Of the nine other Wrestling Wolves competing for a chance to make state, only senior Alex Hein (132) finished in the top five. Hein opened the day with a pin fall over Walter Jones of Aitkin but lost a 7-3 decision to Marshall Michienzi of Deer River, who would go on and finish second. In his next match Hein lost an 11-6 decision, but he came back take fifth place by beating Carson Shockman of Rush City-Braham.
Finishing in sixth place were rookies Drew Fields (138) Wesley Johnson (145) and Dane Patten (220), with each went 0-3 as there were only seven or less wrestlers in their weight class.
Eli Johnson (113), Callen Whitney (120) and Ficher Smith (182) each went 1-2, but came up short of placing. Johnson and Smith are both freshmen and Whitney is a seventh-grader.
Those who went 0-2 were rookies Devin Johnson (126) and Jonny Johnson (170).
