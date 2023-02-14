The Wrestling Wolves closed out the regular season Friday night with a 52-24 victory over United Clay Becker.
But the big story of the night was Dawson McGee, a senior from Nevis, winning his 137th match. That moves him ahead of Chad Zubke for third place on the school’s leader board, behind only Nate Rausch and Terry Storm.
Of the nine Walker-Hackensak-Akeley-Nevis grapplers to win, Callin Whitney at 145, Devin Johnson at 152 and Ficher Smith at 170 each won by pin, while Kadin Martin won a major decision at 120.
Winning by forfeit were McGee at 126, Brody Isaacs at 132, Gavin Swanson at 160, Nate Keiser at 220 and James Allen at heavyweight.
After falling behind 12-0, the Wolves won seven straight matches for a 40-12 lead. Martin got the run started with a 9-0 win over Braeden Lessard.
Two matches later Whitney jumped out to a 9-0 lead over Jackson Mikkelson after the first period and got a pin early in the second period. Johnson pinned Marshall Kratzke in 1:58 in the next match, and two matches later Smith stuck Grady Hines in 1:48 for a 40-12 lead.
The Badgers won the next two matches, but were open in the final two for Keiser and Allen to get the win.
The Wrestling Wolves are at the Section 7A Team Tournament in Royalton Saturday, and on Feb. 24 travel to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle for the Section Individual Tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.