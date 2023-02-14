The Wrestling Wolves closed out the regular season Friday night with a 52-24 victory over United Clay Becker.

But the big story of the night was Dawson McGee, a senior from Nevis, winning his 137th match. That moves him ahead of Chad Zubke for third place on the school’s leader board, behind only Nate Rausch and Terry Storm.

