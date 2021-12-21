Of the nine Wrestling Wolves who competed Friday and Saturday at the Jackhammer Invitational in Pequot Lakes, Dawson McGee was the only one to reach the podium.
McGee went 4-2 at 126 and finished fourth. He opened the tournament winning his first three matches, including two by pin.
In the semifinals, Tony Baumann of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead, beat McGee by a 6-2 decision. McGee came back to win with a second-period pin in his next match, but in the third-place match he was pinned in the third period by Wyatt Engen of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
Ficher Smith (170) made it to the second day but came up short of placing. He went 2-2 over two days, including one win by pin. In his two losses, he fell by decisions of 5-1 and 5-2.
Also competing were Reese Mowell (132), Callen Whitney (138), Payden Yeats (160), Josh Leko (160), Riley Johnson (182), Nathan Keiser (220) and Dane Patten (285).
The next meet for the Wrestling Wolves is Jan. 8 at the Ogilvie Invite.
Wolves drop two duals
WHAN came up just short of winning their first dual of the season Thursday night in Blackduck.
After falling 45-27 to Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena, the Wrestling Wolves lost 39-37 to Mahnomen-Waubun.
Whitney, Yeats, Smith, Johnson and Patten each won by fall, while McGee had a 9-1 major decision and Mowell a 9-7 decision.
The Wolves forfeited four matches that accounted for 24 points.
In the first dual, WHAN lost eight of the first nine matches, including four by forfeit.
Smith won by default at 195, Keiser beat Tyreese Goodman by a 7-0 decision, while Payden Yeats, Riley Johnson and Dane Patten each won by forfeit.
WHAN falls at home
The Wrestling Wolves competed for the first time this season at home Dec. 14 against United North Central, the same team that took first place at Crookston Tournament three days earlier.
WHAN forfeited five matches and lost six others by pin fall in a 72-7 loss.
The Wolves’ only two wins came by McGee at 126 and Whitney at 138.
McGee beat Spencer Erickson by a 9-1 major decision, and Whitney scored an 11-4 decision over Wyatt Olson.
The most exciting match of the night came at 170, with Smith facing Eion Ness. Ness, a 12th-grader who pinned Smith at 5:22 at the tournament, scored the first point with an escape early in the third period. But with 45 seconds remaining, Smith got a take down for 2-1 lead.
Ness countered with a reversal, and in the closing seconds Smith was working to get free when he got rolled onto his back and was pinned with one second left in the clock.
