Dawson McGee won his weight class while four other Wrestling Wolves placed at the annual Walker Wolf Pack Invitational Friday.
McGee won the 120-pound title, with both Callen Whitney at 132 and Ficher Smith at 160 taking second, Nate Keiser finished third at 220 and Phillip Crocker was fourth at 285.
In team results, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis finished seventh out of 10 teams with 78 points. Thief River Falls won the invite with 211.5 points. Rock Ridge was second with 194 points and Deer River was third with 163 points.
The Most Valuable Wrestler, voted on by each team’s coach, went to Gavin Benz of Rock Ridge, who won the 145-pound title.
Seeded No. 1, McGee opened with a bye and in his first match pinned Preston Reed of Deer River at the end of the first period. In the 120-pound title match, McGee faced Asher Hedblom of Rock Ridge, who came in seeded No. 2 with a 28-6 record.
McGee went in for a take down early in the first period and should have gotten it, but it was not given. Later in the period, and after Hedblom was given a warning for stalling when he backed up, Hedblom got a take down for the first points.
McGee started the second period down and got a quick escape and take down for a 3-2 lead, which is how the period would end. In the third period, McGee was in the top position and controlled Hedblom, moving from side to side trying to get the best position to roll Hedblom onto his back.
A re-set with 6.2 seconds remaining set up frantic final moments as both wrestlers rolled out of bounds as time expired. The two officials conferred and gave Hedblom a point for an escape.
In the one-minute overtime, McGee took the first shot and nearly had a take down as both wrestlers fell out of bounds. McGee took another shot as Hedblom backed up and was called for stalling, giving McGee a 4-3 win with five seconds remaining.
Whitney, the No. 2 seed, began the day pinning Colton Gallus of Rock Ridge in 59 seconds. In the title match he faced Colbe Tappe of Staples-Motley, who came in at 30-1. Whitney fell behind 2-0 in the first period and 4-0 in the second when Tappe got a reversal. Tappe went on to win 11-0.
Smith was also seeded No. 2, winning his first two matches by fall. In his second match, he trailed Miigwen Tuchel of Rock Ridge 3-2 in the second period when he got a reversal and rolled Tuchel onto his back for the pin.
In the title match, Smith faced No. 1 seed Cody Wienen of Thief River Falls and fell 5-2. Wienen got a take down in the first with Smith following with an escape. In the second period, Wienen got an escape and take down for a 5-1 lead heading into the third period, where Smith was able to get an escape, but couldn’t get a take down.
Keiser got off to a great start in his first match as he led Lee Perrington of Deer River by 12 points when he got reversed and pinned in the third period. In his next match, Keiser only led 1-0 in the third period when he picked up Tyreese Goodman of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena and put him on his back for a 6-1 win.
In the third-place match, Keiser faced Perrington once again, but this time he got the pin in the closing seconds of the first period.
Crocker took fourth at heavyweight, finishing the day 1-2. In the third-place match, Crocker only trailed 2-0 in the second period when he was pinned by Ian Luecken of Rock Ridge.
Riley Johnson finished fifth at 170, going 0-3, while Dylan Hedren at 220 and Dane Patten at heavyweight finished sixth. Hedren went 1-2 with his win by pin, while Patten lost his first and only match with an injury default.
Also wrestling were Josh Lego at 160 and Joe Hed at 195, who both went 0-2. Hed was leading his first match in the third period when he got turned and pinned.
The Wolves are at Lake Park-Audubon and Fertile-Beltrami this week.
