Dawson McGee won his first tournament of the season and both Ficher Smith and Callen Whitney were second at the Rodd Olson Invitational in Crookston Saturday.
In team competition, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis took fifth out of eight teams with 106 points. United North Central finished first with 213 points and host Crookston was second at 162.
McGee pinned his first two opponents and in the 126-pound title match had a 11-0 major decision over Spencer Erickson of United North Central.
Smith also won his first two matches by fall, but in the 170-pound championship, he was pinned late in the third period by Eion Ness of United North Central.
Whitney started off with a bye and followed that with a first-period pin in the semis. In the 138-pound title match, Casey Welland of Crookston won with a pin in the second period.
Finishing third was Dane Patten at 285, going 3-1 on the day. He had two pins including one over teammate Connor Andress in the third-place match. His only loss was to the eventual champ.
Andress went 2-2 including a pin over teammate Phillip Crocker.
In fifth place were Crocker, Riley Johnson, Nate Keiser, Reese Mowell and Payden Yeats.
On the JV side, Joe Hed, Dylan Hedren, Jon Rice and Gavin Swanson took fifth.
This week is busy for the Wrestling Wolves as they host United North Central, travel to Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena for a dual Thursday, and then compete at the Pine River-Backus Invite Friday and Saturday.
WHAN drops 2 duals
Both Park Rapids and host Virginia beat the Wolves Dec. 7 by scores of 48-33 and 63-15, respectively.
In their first dual against Park Rapids, the Wolves only trailed 36-33 with two matches remaining, but the Panthers won both with pins.
McGee and Whitney both had pins, Mowell won with a 10-9 decision, with Smith, Yeats and Johnson wining by forfeits.
Virginia won six matches by forfeit and four others with pins. McGee and Smith each had pins while Whitney won with a 3-2 decision.
WHAN opens season
The Wrestling Wolves opened the season facing both Deer River and Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus Dec. 2 in Deer River.
McGee, Whitney and Evan Pohl each won by pin fall while Keiser got a forfeit win as WHAN open the triangular falling 57-24 to Deer River.
The Warriors won five matches by forfeit and four others with pins.
Against the Brawlers, the Wolves lost seven matches by forfeit and two others by pin falls in a 68-9 loss.
Mowell and Smith were the only Wolves to win with Mowell pinning his opponent in the first period and Smith with a 5-0 decision.
