Eight Wrestling Wolves brought home eight medals, including two golds, from the 42nd annual Gary Baker Invitational in Ogilvie Saturday.

Both Dawson McGee and Callen Whitney took first place at 126 and 138 pounds, respectively, Ficher Smith finished second at 160 pounds, both Kadin Martin at 113 and Nathan Keiser at 195 finished third, Gavin Swanson was fourth at 170, with Josh Leko at 195 and Dylan Hedren at 220 both fifth.

