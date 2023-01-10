Eight Wrestling Wolves brought home eight medals, including two golds, from the 42nd annual Gary Baker Invitational in Ogilvie Saturday.
Both Dawson McGee and Callen Whitney took first place at 126 and 138 pounds, respectively, Ficher Smith finished second at 160 pounds, both Kadin Martin at 113 and Nathan Keiser at 195 finished third, Gavin Swanson was fourth at 170, with Josh Leko at 195 and Dylan Hedren at 220 both fifth.
McGee started with a bye and followed with a 9-4 decision. In the title match, he beat No. 5 ranked Jacob Taplin of Osakis with a 15-3 major decision.
Whitney went 3-0 with two wins by pin fall. He pinned his first opponent in 34 seconds and won a narrow 11-9 decision in his second match. In the championship, he pinned Ashten Christiansen of United Clay Becker (UNC) in 1:08.
Smith opened with a pin in the first period and followed that with a 20-6 major decision over Luke Froehlich of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (KMS). In the title match, Smith fell by a 6-2 score to Gaven Cimbura of Osakis.
Martin finished the day 3-1 with two wins by fall. After a 5-2 decision to open the day, he lost his second match by an 11-2 score. He then pinned Aiden Schwartz of North Branch in 3:37, and in the third-place match pinned Cole Froehlich of KMS early in the third period — the same person he beat to open the tournament.
Keiser also won his first match but then lost his second. He bounced back with a pin in 56 seconds and in the third-place match won by a 9-4 score.
Swanson finished the day 2-2 with both wins by fall. In the third-place match against Gavin Holden of UNC, Swanson fell by a 4-0 score.
Leko started out with a loss but came back to pin Aayden Anderson of North Branch in the first period. After dropping his next match, Leko won the fifth-place match by disqualification.
Hedren went 2-2 with two first-period pins. He lost a 4-2 decision in his first match against Dandre Johnson of Park Rapids, who went on to take third pace.
The other three Wolves who competed were Cash Bullock at 106, Daniel Holt at 120 and Devin Johnson at 152. Both Bullock and Holt were 0-2, and Johnson 0-1 with an injury default in his second match.
In team results, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis finished fourth with 134 points, ahead of rivals Park Rapids and Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena, who took sixth and seventh respectively.
KMS took first with 190 points, Glencoe-Lester Prairie was second at 161 and Osakis third with 154.5 points.
