Three Wrestling Wolves took second and three others placed Saturday at the Army National Guard Prowler Invite in Thief River Falls.
Dawson McGee, Callen Whitney and Ficher Smith finished second, Nate Keiser took third, Payden Yeats fourth and Dane Patten fifth.
In team standings, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis finished fifth with 50 points. Minnewaska Area won the nine-team invite with 171 points, host Thief River Falls was second with 158 points and Crookston third at 116.5.
McGee, wrestling at 120 pounds, easily won his first three matches with the first two by fall and the third with a 13-3 major decision. In the title match, McGee lost by a 9-3 decision to Nick Ankenyo of Minnewaska.
Whitney (132) also won his first two matches with pins, but in the title match lost to Easton McCrory of Minnewaska by a 14-5 major decision.
Smith (160) won his first three matches including two with pins. In the title match, Smith fell by a 4-2 decision to Cody Wienen of Thief River Falls.
Keiser (220) opened the day winning his first match by pin, but he lost his next two including a 5-3 decision to Tyreese Goodman of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena, who went on to take second place. In the third-place match, Keiser beat Micah Herbal of Fertile-Beltrami 5-3.
Yeats (152) won his first match with a pin, but lost his next three including an 8-0 decision to Nathan Dell of Minnewaska, who would finish third.
Patten, a sophomore heavyweight, lost all four of his matches in a bracket that consisted of only five wrestlers.
McGee currently has a 25-4 record, Whitney is at 18-7, Smith 23-7, Keiser 14-12, Patten 9-12 and Yeats 6-21.
In the JV tournament, Dylan Hedren took first, and Josh Leko, Joe Hed, Phil Crocker and Riley Johnson second.
WHAN hosts their annual Wolfpack Invite this week. Next week they are at Lake Park-Audubon and Fertile-Beltrami.
Wolves lose 2 duals
The Wrestling Wolves were in position to beat both Fertile-Beltrami and Pelican Rapids in a triangular held Thursday in Walker.
In their first dual, WHAN overcame an 18-0 hole to grab a 34-30 lead heading into the final match, only to lose by fall for a 36-34 loss.
Whitney, Smith and Keiser each won by fall, while McGee won his match by major decision, and Yeats and Johnson both won by forfeit. Whitney pinned Jack Erickson in 61 seconds, Smith led Levi Qualley 7-0 when he got the pin in the third period, and Keiser only led Micah Herbal 1-0 when he got a reversal and pin with only seven seconds remaining.
The Falcons won four matches by forfeit and two by fall, with those coming at 195 and heavyweight.
Facing Pelican Rapids, who lost to Fertile-Beltrami earlier that night, the Wolves were unable to overcome a huge deficit despite winning four of the final six matches and lost 45-36.
WHAN lost six of the first eight matches by forfeit. McGee got the first points at 126 when he jumped out to an 11-2 lead before winning by injury default as he improved his season record to 22-3. Two matches later Whitney won by fall in the first period.
The closest match pitted Yeats against Mark Kapenga at 170 with Yeats losing by a 5-4 decision. Smith, Hed, Keiser and Patten each won forfeit.
Wolves get first win
The Wrestling Wolves won their first dual of the season Jan. 18, getting a pin by Whitney and seven other forfeits to beat Crosby-Ironton 48-30 in a home quad.
After losing the first three matches by forfeit, McGee got the team’s first points with a forfeit at 120. Whitney followed that by pinning Fletcher Peterson in 64 seconds.
The Raiders won the next two matches for a 30-12 lead, but Yeats, Smith, Riley Johnson, Devin Johnson, Keiser and Patten each won by forfeit.
Earlier in the evening, WHAN lost 54-21 to Holdingford and 48-31 to Mille Lacs.
Holdingford won the first three matches by forfeit. McGee followed with a 7-4 decision over Simon Boeckman with Whitney pinned by William Pilarski.
The Wolves lost the next four matches, but won three of the final five. Smith pinned Evan Lichy in 2:31, Keiser stuck Jaden Bartkowicz in 3:23 and Patten pinned Alex Sachez-Mohs in 59 seconds.
In their second dual, WHAN fell behind Mille Lacs 18-0, but first-period pins by McGee at 126 and Whitney at 132 cut the lead to six.
The Raiders won the next three matches by forfeit to take a 36-12 lead.
At 160, Smith faced Daniel Miller, who came in ranked in the State Top 10. Smith led 4-0, but Miller used a reversal in the second, and an escape and take down early in the third to take a 5-4 lead.
A reversal put Smith ahead 6-5, but Miller got an escape with about 15 seconds remaining as the match appeared to be heading for overtime. Smith was not content with that, and took Miller down in the closing seconds for an 8-6 win.
Up next, Yeats was tied with Chris Ecker at 2-2 and was in the top position when he made a mistake and ended up getting pinned late in the first period.
Riley Johnson had a great match against Finn Scheidweiler, jumping out to a 10-1 lead in the first period. Johnson got another take down on his way to a 12-2 win.
Two matches later Keiser pinned Joe Bistodeau in 1:54 and Patten stuck Jakob Wind early in the second period.
When the Wolves lost to Holdingford 54-26 back on Jan. 14, McGee, Whitney, Smith and Keiser were the only ones to win matches. McGee won by a 2-0 decision over Simon Boeckman, Whitney beat Grant Welle by tech fall, Smith won by forfeit and Keiser pinned Jaden Bartkowicz in the second period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.