Dawson McGee and Callen Whitney both took first place at the Alexandria “Big Ole” Tournament Saturday.
Both Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis wrestlers went 3-0 to claim the gold medal at 126 and 145 pounds respectively.
Also bringing home medals were Gavin Swanson third at 160, and Cash Bullock and Kadin Martin fourth at 113 and 120 respectively. Vince Perucho took first at 106 pounds in the JV tournament.
McGee opened with pin in the first period and followed with a 6-0 decision over Ayden Fitzgerald. In the title match, McGee beat Class AA No. 6 ranked Mason Mcgrane 7-6, who came in with a 15-0 record.
Whitney pinned all three of his opponents in the first period, including his first two in 55 and 37 seconds respectively. In the finals, he stuck Brock Fier of Minneota in 1:48.
Swanson finished the day with a 3-1 record, winning his first match by fall and the other two with a 13-5 major and 6-2 decision in the third-place match.
Martin went 2-2 with one pin and an 8-6 decision. In the third-place match, he lost 11-9 to Owen Lund of Badger-Greenbush-Middle River.
Bullock went 1-2 with an 8-4 win in his second match. Blake Mead of Minneota beat Bullock 14-4 for third place.
Payden Yeats went 1-2 at 182 with his second loss coming by injury default, while Josh Leko was 0-2 also at 182.
In the JV tournament, Perucho pinned all three of his opponents with two coming in the first period.
Wolves drop 2 duals
The Wrestling Wolves lost both duals Jan. 10 at a triangle.
New York Mills beat the Wolves 54-29 and Barnesville 42-39.
Martin, McGee, Whitney, Josh Leko and Payden Yeats each went 2-0, with Devin Johnson and Swanson both going 1-1.
Against New York Mills, the Wolves lost seven of the first 10 matches to fall behind 42-17. Martin and Whitney each got falls at 120 and 145 respectively, and McGee won by tech fall at 126.
The Wolves got pins by Leko at 182 and Yeats at 195.
In their second dual, the Wolves lost four of the first six matches with Martin winning by forfeit at 120 and McGee by fall at 126.
Pins by Whitney and Johnson at 145 and 152 respectively, and a 7-5 decision by Swanson gave the Wolves a 27-24 lead. After Barnesville won their third match by forfeit at 170, Leko and Yeats also won by forfeit at 182 and 195 respectively for a 39-30 lead.
The deciding match came at 220 with Jordan Kroll getting a pin in the second period over Dylan Hedren.
