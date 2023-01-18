Dawson McGee took first place in the 126-pound division at the Alexandria “Big Ole” Tournament.
Photo submitted

Dawson McGee and Callen Whitney both took first place at the Alexandria “Big Ole” Tournament Saturday.

Both Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis wrestlers went 3-0 to claim the gold medal at 126 and 145 pounds respectively.

