Dawson McGee won his fourth title of the season, while Callen Whitney won his second as a handful of Wrestling Wolves competed at the Northwest Invitational held Feb. 5 in Fertile.
McGee, a junior, and Whitney, a freshman, both went 3-0 on the day, with Whitney also hitting the 60th win mark at the tournament. Ficher Smith, a junior, narrowly lost in the title match, with Nate Keiser finishing sixth and three others not placing.
McGee opened the 120-pound bracket with a 10-1 major decision over Wyatt Gullickson of Deer River. He followed that by pinning Jed Carlson of Pelican Rapids early in the third period, and in the title match beat Noah Jacobson of Thief River Falls with a 13-2 major decision.
Whitney started out by pinning Lincoln Schmit of Bemidji in 41 seconds and in his next match beat Jackson Mikkelsen of United Clay Becker by an 18-4 major decision. The 132-pound title match was close from the beginning with Whitney holding on for an 11-8 decision over Casey Weiland of Crookston.
Smith took second at 160, going 2-1 on the day. He pinned Riley Poissant of Thief River Falls in his first match and won an 8-2 decision over Spencer Ness of Crookston in the second. In the title match, Smith fell 3-1 to Cody Wienen of Thief River Falls.
Keiser did not wrestle at his best, finishing sixth and losing his final two matches to two guys he had beaten at the Walker Invitational the week before. After losing his first 220-pound match by fall in the third period, Keiser lost a 4-2 decision to Tyreese Goodman of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena and by fall in the second period to Lee Perrington of Deer River.
Gavin Swanson (170), Joe Hed (182) and Phillip Crocker each went 0-2.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School will host the Section 7A Team Wrestling Tournament Saturday, while the Individual Wrestling Tournament is Feb. 25 at Cass Lake-Bena School.
