Dawson McGee and Callen Whitney both took first place while Ficher Smith and Nathan Keiser were third as the Wrestling Wolves opened 2022 with a strong showing Saturday at the 41st Ogilvie Lions Invitational.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis also had four others place at the seven-team event, the first for the Wolves since the Jackhammer Invite three weeks ago.
As a team, the Wolves finished fifth with 100 points. Glencoe-Lester Prairie won with 177 and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg took second with 169 points.
In the 126-pound bracket, McGee opened with a bye and followed that by pinning Christian Nathe of Osakis in the second period. In the title match, McGee beat Eli Sharbono of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena by a 6-1 decision.
Whitney began his day in the 132-pound bracket with a bye and in the semifinals beat Jeremah Moose of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena with a 13-3 major decision. He followed that by pinning Kaden Felde of Ogilvie in the first period of the title match.
Smith went 3-1 at 170 with two wins by pin fall. After beginning with a pin, he lost a 15-7 decision to Ashton LaBelle of North Branch. Smith came back to pin Devin Hufstedler of Ogilvie in the first period and beat Tyson Hagedon of Osakis by a 5-1 decision in the third-place match.
Keiser also went 3-1 at 220, beating teammate Dylan Hedren twice. His only loss was a 5-2 decision to Tyreese Goodman of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena. In the third-place match, Keiser pinned Hedren in the second period.
Joe Hed took fourth at 195, while in fifth place were Hedren at 220 and Dane Patten at 285, and Payden Yeats sixth at 160.
Hed started out pinning Alex Holden of Unity in 3:48, but then lost his next match. Up next, Hed won over Jonathan Robotti of North Branch by injury default. In the third-place match, Hed lost to Masyn Olson of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg by pin fall.
Hedren was in the same bracket as teammate Keiser, and that’s who he lost to in his first match. Hedren finished the day 0-3, but because of a short number of wrestlers, he won by bye in the fifth-place match.
Patten lost his first two matches by fall, but in the fifth-place match pinned Moses Ochoa in 1:20.
Also wrestling but falling short of placing was Riley Johnson at 182.
Yeats dropped his first match when he was pinned in the second period, but followed that with a win when Jace Cacka of Glencoe-Lester Prairie could not continue when he got injured. Yeats then lost a 7-2 decision to Rhett Hudoba of Ogilvie in the next match, and in the fifth-place match lost by fall late in the second period to Isaah Holden of Unity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.