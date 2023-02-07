Dawson McGee won his fourth individual tournament title of the season and improved to 34-3 overall with the 126-pound championship Friday at the Tyler Moening Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Walker.

McGee, one of 12 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis competing in the 12-team tournament, started the day pinning James Ojala of Hibbing in 1:05, which was his career 50th varsity pin. He followed with a 5-1 win over Riley Reese of Staples-Motley.

