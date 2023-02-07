Dawson McGee won his fourth individual tournament title of the season and improved to 34-3 overall with the 126-pound championship Friday at the Tyler Moening Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Walker.
McGee, one of 12 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis competing in the 12-team tournament, started the day pinning James Ojala of Hibbing in 1:05, which was his career 50th varsity pin. He followed with a 5-1 win over Riley Reese of Staples-Motley.
In the championship match, McGee beat Noah Jacobson of Thief River Falls 10-3. McGee, a senior, only led 5-3 after the second period, but he got a take down and near fall in the closing seconds for the final margin.
Finishing in fourth place were seventh-graders Ella Henning at 106 and Cash Bullock at 113, sophomore Callen Whitney at 145 and senior Ficher Smith at 160.
Henning faced four boys and finished 2-2. She opened with a second-period pin over Jack London of Proctor-Hermantown. In her next match she faced No. 2 seed Elijah Greenwaldt of Staples-Motley, and was pinned in the second period. In her next match she trailed Nehimia Figueroa of Hibbing 6-0 when she bridged out and pinned Figueroa early in the third period.
In the third-place match she fell behind 2-0 and was pinned in 1:35 by Kamryn Thompson of Fosston-Bagley.
Bullock began with an 18-12 decision over Ian Benham of Deer River. He lost his next match but won by a 12-9 score over Ben Masheimer of Hibbing. In the third-place match, Grayson Bennett of Rock Ridge held on to beat Bullock 6-4.
Whitney opened with a 6-3 win over Owen Winter of Staples-Motley but then lost 11-4 to No. 1 seed Ethan Bowman of Crookston. In his next match, he trailed John Duffy of Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway until a take down at the end of the second period and three near-fall points in the third period for a 7-6 win.
Tygh Gullickson of Deer River showed why he was the No. 2 seed by not allowing Whitney to get any offense going in the third-place match, and easily won 7-0.
Smith also went 2-2 with both wins by fall. He opened by pinning Gavin Flannigan of Rock Ridge in 3:56. In his next match against Griffin Lundeen, the No. 1 with a 34-0 record, Smith trailed 12-0 until he was pinned late in the second period. He bounced back in his third match by pinning Hunter Rhodes of Deer River in the closing second of the second period.
In the third-place match, Smith faced No. 2 seed Carter Coauette of Crookston and got off to a nice start and was tied 2-2 early in the second period. He went into the final period only trailing 4-3, with Coauette getting a 7-3 win.
In sixth place was Brodi Isaacs at 126, while seventh-grader Blake Orton at 106, freshman Vince Perucho at 120 and senior Devin Johnson at 152 took eighth.
Isaacs finished the day 1-3, with his lone win a 5-4 decision over Reece Williams of Proctor-Hermantown. In the fifth-place match, he lost by fall to Dylan Gielen of Deer River.
Orton began the day with a 9-8 win over Rhain Bacalan of Deer River, using a reversal in the last 30 seconds for the final margin. After dropping his second match, he won his third by a tech fall in the third period. Figueroa then beat Orton 11-0 to end his day.
Perucho finished with a 2-2 record, winning his first match by an 18-8 score and his third at 12-2.
Johnson went 0-2, but his second match could easily have been a win. He led Jakob Rudie of Fosston-Bagley 5-1 entering the third, only to lose 6-5.
Also wrestling for WHAN but not placing were Daniel Holt at 120, Payden Yeats at 182 and James Allen at heavyweight.
Of the 12 teams that competed, Thief River Falls took first with 228 points, Deer River second with 163 points and Staples-Motley third at 152. WHAN finished eighth with 85 points.
The Outstanding Wrestler award, as voted by the head coaches, was Ethan Boll of Crookston, the 220-pound senior champion who has a 28-1 record.
This week the Wrestling Wolves host their final triangular and travel to Sartell for an invitational. Next week they are at the Section 7A Team Tournament in Royalton.
