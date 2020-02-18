The Wrestling Wolves team’s season came to an end Saturday morning at the Section 7A Team Tournament in Royalton.
Mille Lacs won eight of the 13 matches, including six by pin fall and two more with forfeits, for a 52-27 victory.
Dawson McGee (106), Dylan Johnson (113), Callen Whitney (126), Alex Hein (138) and Ficher Smith (182) each won their matches, with Johnson, Whitney, Hein and Smith coming by pin fall. Hein’s win came in seven seconds and Smith in 15.
Varsity rookies Drew Fields (145), Wesley Johnson (160), Aiden Phillips (170), Colton Glinnon (195) and Dane Patten (220) each lost their matches.
Royalton beat Aitkin 39-27 in the finals to advance the State Team Wrestling Tournament.
The Wrestling Wolves will compete at the Individual Tournament Saturday in Rush City.
