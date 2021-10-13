Local players pictured with the trophy are (from left) Steve Baker, Jim Wheeler and Art Glidden from Bemidji, Rich Majcin from Laporte and Jon Thomsen of Park Rapids.
Photo submitted

The Minnesota Lumberjacks age 75 and older softball team won the World Championships in Las Vegas the week of Sept. 16. The team went undefeated and in its final three games beat Texas, Washington and California. Local players pictured with the trophy are (from left) Steve Baker, Jim Wheeler and Art Glidden from Bemidji, Rich Majcin from Laporte and Jon Thomsen of Park Rapids. Not pictured is Al Salverson of Erskine.

