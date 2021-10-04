The basketball reunion of all players, coaches and managers who participated in the Minnesota one-class state high school basketball tournament between 1913-1970 has been re-scheduled for March 24 at The Graduate Hotel on the University of Minnesota campus.
Players may register at https://pacesettersports.redpodium.com/minnesota-one-class-state-basketball-reunion
The reunion will involve a luncheon, a program and a social between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Players will be able to attend high school state tournament games at Williams Arena March 23-24.
Hotel reservation links and further information are available by contacting jeff@pacesetternet.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.