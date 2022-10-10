BROOKLYN CENTER — Clay Target, one of the fastest-growing high school co-curricular activities in the nation over the past decade, took another step in its development when the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors approved last Thursday a girls-only division in the League’s annual state tournament.
The approval came during the board’s bimonthly business meeting amid a series of decisions on Spring Activity Advisory proposals.
“The MSHSL Board of Directors recognizes the growth of Clay Target in Minnesota,” said Board President Troy Stein, the activities director at Edina High School. “The data shows growth and the addition of a female division would encourage additional females to join the sport. The MSHSL will be the first state high school association in the nation to recognize both male and female Clay Target champions.”
The board’s approval adds a girls-only division to the individual competition of the Clay Target State Tournament, which is held in late June. The approved proposal keeps the top 100 participants in the open competition and adds an additional 25 female participants that would compete in a girls-only individual division.
“This is really exciting for everyone,” said John Nelson, president of Minnesota-based USA Clay Target. “The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League is really pleased to partner with the MSHSL to expand opportunities and recognition for female participants at the Clay Target State Tournament. This spring, we look forward to honoring the achievements of the best female Clay Target athletes in Minnesota.”
During the 2022 Clay Target regular season, 16.7 percent of the 11,110 participants were females. Of the 92 individuals that competed in the open division during the 2022 state tournament, 10 were females.
“We continue to grow the sport,” Nelson said. “Adding the girls division at the state level is going to encourage females to join a Clay Target team.”
In other board business:
• The Board of Directors affirmed an Executive Committee approval to hold the Alpine and Nordic Skiing State Meets over three days. The Alpine State Meet will be moved to Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Giants Ridge near Biwabik. The Nordic Skiing State Meet will be at the same venue on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16 as originally scheduled.
• A Guitar category was approved for section level contests. The approval adds these events: Guitar Solo, Guitar Ensemble (2-4 participants; Guitar Ensemble (5-16 participants) and Guitar Orchestra (8-30 participants).
• In Speech, a proposal was approved that will permit body contact (i.e. handshake, high five, etc.) during the introduction of Duo Interpretation. In the Extemporaneous Speaking category, the Board approved the use of computers and the internet to conduct research during the preparation period.
• The proposal to increase the number of regular-season games in Baseball and Softball from 20 to no more than 24 was not approved by the Board of Directors. The four additional games, per the proposal, were intended to be played on Friday nights, Saturdays or when member schools have mutual days off from school.
• The Board of Directors approved a proposal that was a recommendation from the Music Advisory Committee to update the band Approved Music List for section contests. The updated list now better represents diversity and the evolution of today’s educational music.
• A proposal to require that one eligible official be assigned at all Cross Country Running meets was approved. The approved proposal moves to the Administrative Regions for review, and if the required number of regions approve, it will advance to the Representative Assembly for bylaw amendment consideration on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
• The Board of Directors approved a timeline for the Competitive Section Placement process and District Football Placement for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. This is an every-other-year process.
• The latest draft of the Activity Advisory Proposal process was approved by the Board. This updated form will assist Activity Advisories in the information-gathering process and aim to ensure that impacted stakeholders are included in the process.
• An update was shared by Board of Directors Vice President Jim Smokrovich, the principal at East Ridge High School, on the Adoption of Programs Task Force. This task force is defining a process for emerging activities and sports and is charged with providing a recommended process to the Board of Directors prior to the Board Meeting on Dec. 1, 2022.
• League Staff and Board of Directors members shared feedback from the “Together We Make a Difference” regional meetings that have taken place over the past month. More than 1,500 students from more than 150 member schools have participated in these listening and learning sessions led by Forbes Solutions and supported by League partners including MASA, MASSP, AMSD, MNIAAA, MSBA, and MSHSCA. A statewide event is planned for late November or early December.
