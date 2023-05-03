Anyone with a 2023 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free special edition orange Minnesota Twins logo cap and a ticket discount, thanks to a special ticket offer from the Twins.
That’s right — Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season, through a partnership between the Twins and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes:
• May 26 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m.
• June 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.
• July 23 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
• Aug. 19 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:10 p.m.
• Sept. 9 vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.
License holders can purchase a discounted game ticket online and receive a special Twins cap at the game. Ticket prices vary by game. License holders must purchase their tickets ahead of time through the DNR’s special Twins page (twins.com/dnr) in order to receive the hat at DNR Days. The person who purchased the tickets must show their hunting or fishing license, or a photo of it, at the game when they pick up the hats. This is a high-demand promotion with a limited quantity of hats. Instructions for purchasing tickets are on the Minnesota DNR Days page at mndnr.gov/twins
People can buy fishing and hunting licenses at any DNR license agent, online with a mobile or desktop device at mndnr.gov/buyalicense, or by phone at (888) 665-4236. Mobile license buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.
