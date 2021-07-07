Itasca-Mantrap, in partnership with Great River Energy, announces the Minnesota Twins Play Ball! Youth Clinics are returning to the community July 16 at the Century School baseball fields in Park Rapids.
These free clinics provide an opportunity for youth to learn more about baseball from staff of the Minnesota Twins organization.
Boys and girls ages 6 to 12 can participate in the free baseball clinic, which teaches basic fundamentals including hitting, fielding and throwing. Participants must register at www.playballmn.com to attend the event. The first session will begin at 2 p.m. and the second at 3:30.
The Twins staff will provide most of the equipment. Youth participants are asked to bring their own baseball or softball gloves.
Created in 1961 by longtime Twins scout Angelo Giuliani, the clinic program serves as a way for the ball club to promote the games of baseball and softball to boys and girls throughout the region. The current baseball clinic format was developed by Twins general manager Terry Ryan and former Twins executive Bob Gebhard. Funding for the Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinics is provided by the Twins Community Fund and Great River Energy. Great River Energy provides wholesale power to Itasca-Mantrap and 27 other electric distribution cooperatives.
