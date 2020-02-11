The Wolves 57-53 home loss Friday night to Browerville will probably determine if the Wolves will either be the No. 3, 4 or 5 seed in the upcoming Section 5A West Tournament.
If not for some bad foul shooting, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley could easily have been 3-0 last week instead of 1-2. They were 6-17 against Browerville, and two nights earlier were 1-18 from the foul line in a one-point loss at Nevis, which leads the section.
Coach Darin Schultz was proud of the guy’s effort in both losses and thought they fought hard; it’s just tough losing close games.
WHA currently sits at No. 4 in Section 5A West, right behind Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and just ahead of Browerville. The 13-7 Wolves have six games remaining in the regular season, and only St. John’s Prep, who they travel to Thursday, is in Section 5.
Ethan Anderson and TJ Smith led WHA against the Tigers with 15 points each, and Clay Nelson finishing with 12. Anderson also had seven rebounds and Smith pulled down six,
Cole Rasmussen had five points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots.
Turnovers and terrible foul shooting plagued WHA in the second half.
After committing only four turnovers in the first half and with the game tied at 23 apiece, the Wolves kept passing the ball to their opponents in the second half. The Tigers turned some of those into easy lay ups, and they also sank a couple of three-pointers for a 37-23 lead.
With just over 10 minutes to play, Smith scored inside, and on the ensuing possession a Tigers’ player picked up a technical foul for saying something to an official. He got a second one a few moments later at his bench, and Anderson made 3-4 of the foul shots.
The Wolves would cut the lead to 39-37, but the Tigers responded with a run of their own to extend the lead to 46-38.
A Nelson lay up was followed by his steal and pass to Anderson for an easy basket. A short time later Nelson converted a three-point play that cut the lead to 50-47, and on the next possession Anderson’s three-pointer cut the lead to 52-50.
After a Tigers’ time out, the Wolves’ defense forced a turnover, with Nelson’s three giving the Wolves a 53-52 lead with 1:23 to play.
The Wolves would not score again as they missed an open three-pointer, and turned the ball over on drives to the basket, with the latter one leading to a lay up in the closing seconds.
The Tigers had five players score at least eight points. Dylan Uphus led with 16 points, including making three three-pointers, and Cory Meyer had 12 points.
Browerville got off to a great start and led 9-2. Three-pointers by Nelson and Anderson cut the lead 9-8, but then the Tigers went on a run to lead by seven. A lay up by Anderson and steal and lay up by Nelson turned the momentum.
Over the next several minutes there wasn’t a lot of scoring. The Wolves had an opportunity to grab the lead, but they missed a handful of bunnies or lay ups, and a couple of foul shots as the teams went to the lockers with a 23-23 tie.
WHA will be at St. John’s Prep Friday, and will host both Northome-Kelliher and Blackduck earlier in the week. On the schedule next week is a make-up game at Blackduck and a home game with Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The Wolves close out the regular season hosting Cass Lake-Bena Feb. 24.
Wolves hold off Eagles
Clay Nelson was able to make four free throws over the final 42 seconds to carry the Wolves to a 60-53 win Thursday night at Northland in Remer.
The Wolves finished the night making 10-14 foul shots.
“Our guys have worked hard in practice to improve in this area. We want to continue to get better and make that a strength of ours so we can win another game by making our foul shots,” Coach Schultz said.
The game was close for the entire first half with WHA lead 26-25 at the break. In the second half, the Wolves used their size and a couple of timely three-pointers by Anderson and Trent Schultz to stretch the lead to 52-37, but the Eagles responded with a 12-0 run. It was a steal and lay up by Anderson that switched the momentum.
Leading by only three points with under three minutes to go, Anderson intercepted a pass and took it in for an easy lay up and a 54-49 lead. The Eagles would answer on Alec Wake’s basket, and after both teams’ missed three-point attempts, Anderson found Hansen open inside for an bunny.
Less than a minute later, Wake scored inside, cutting the lead back to three. After Nolan Carlson nearly stole the in bounds, Nelson was fouled with 50 seconds left. Nelson missed the front end of the one-and-one, but Hansen got the rebound and got the ball back to Nelson, who was fouled. Nelson made both free throws this time, and at the other end Anderson made another key steal with 19 seconds remaining.
Nelson was fouled again a few seconds later and again made both free throws for the final margin.
“We’re happy to walk away with a win. Good win for us,” Schultz said. “They’ve got some young kids that shoot the ball well, and they are a lot better team than we faced the last couple of years.”
Northland Coach Chris thought his team played good enough to win, but they just fell too far behind. “We had a letdown in the second half, but I was happy with how we did get back in the game. We also had some open shots we didn’t make.”
Northland, which shot only 28 percent from outside the arc, did not have an answer for Rasmussen, who scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half and also pulled down 17 rebounds.
Nelson finished with 15 points, Hansen scored nine, Anderson seven, with both Craven and Schultz finishing with five points. Hansen also had seven rebounds and Anderson led with five assists.
Alec Wake made six three-pointers to lead all scoring with 25 points. Carlson, Cameron Wake and Carson Johnson each scored eight points.
Carlson led with nine rebounds, Cameron Wake pulled down eight, Johnson led with five assist, with both Carlson and Alec Wake assisting on four baskets. Each Wake brother had three steals.
Both teams shot just over 35 percent, but the Wolves dominated most of big categories. They had a 38-24 advantage of points scored in the paint, a 47-31 rebounding edge and 16-6 on second-chance points.
WHA sunk at foul line
The Wolves had their best defensive performance of the season at Nevis Feb. 4, holding the No. 1 team in Section 5A to the lowest offensive performance of the season.
If not for some bad luck and missed shots down the stretch, the Wolves would have been celebrating, but instead Nevis closed the game on a 12-4 run over the final nine minutes for a 49-48 win.
Coach Schultz was proud of how his guys left everything on the floor, and had without a doubt their best defensive performance of the season.
“I think this game showed we are capable of playing with and beating the best teams. Our guys battled and competed all night long,” Schultz said. “The execution of our game plan was phenomenal for the entire game. Our guys know that if we play like that we can beat anybody. To fall short is tough. It’s a hard loss.”
The Wolves dominated the stat sheet, out-shooting the host 47 to 37 percent. WHA made 10 more baskets, had a 24-14 more points in the paint, a 35-28 rebounding edge, fewer turnovers and more assists.
The one area where WHA struggled was at the foul line, where they had their worst shooting game of the season, making only 1-18 free throws. In the first half WHA went 0-4 yet still led 23-21.
Nevis also attempted 18 free throws, but they made 11.
WHA was leading 44-37 with 8:47 to play but missed two crucial free throws.
The Wolves would go 0-8 from the foul line over the final minutes and also missed some easy bunnies. Their only points were scored by Rasmussen on two baskets in the paint. His put back with 1:18 remaining put back gave WHA a 48-47 lead.
Luke DeWulf tied it on the ensuing possession as he made the first of two foul shots. WHA missed an uncontested bunny on the ensuing possession, and Nevis ran the clock down to 11 seconds with Coach Scott Kramer calling a time out.
After the in bounds pass, Mathias Warrington made a move to the basket and was fouled with six seconds remaining, sending him to the foul line for the double bonus. He sank the first, with Schultz calling a time out.
Warrington missed the second and Smith grabbed the rebound. After a pass to Nelson, Warrington stole the ball near mid-court to seal the win.
Smith, who did not play the first time the two teams met, came off the bench to spark the offense with 13 points and also had seven rebounds.
Anderson finished with 10 points, Rasmussen scored nine and led with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Both Craven and Nelson scored five, and Hansen tossed in four.
The Wolves scored both inside and out in the first half. Anderson, Craven and Nelson each sank a three-pointer, with Smith, Hansen and Rasmussen doing their damage inside as the three combined to score a half dozen baskets.
Of the seven baskets Nevis made in the first half, five were from behind the arc as WHA’s big boys were more physical.
The Wolves led by as many as five points, 18-13 on Nelson’s three. Nevis scored eight of the next 10 points, but Craven’s three-pointer gave Walker a 23-21 lead, and at the other end Rasmussen blocked a shot. Nevis would get a chance to tie the game, but DeWulf missed two foul shots with 1.1 seconds remaining.
The first time the two teams met in Walker Jan. 7, the Wolves couldn’t make a shot and Nevis couldn’t miss, sinking 13 three-pointers. The Tigers also dominated the boards.
Leading the 16-3 Tigers was Warrington with 15 points, Eddie Kramer tossed in 14 and DeWulf scored 10. Kramer made 10 three-pointers and scored 31 points in the first game, but this time the Wolves did a much better job as he only made two threes in each half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.