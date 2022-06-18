BROOKLYN CENTER — On the threshold of the national culmination and celebration of the 50th year of Title IX, the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors continued its recognition series by paying tribute to four women that were trailblazing pioneers in bringing equitable opportunities for females.
In other business June 7, the Board of Directors, as part of its scheduled meeting at the League’s Office, also approved expanded opportunities for Girls Wrestling and adopted a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy that will protect the amateur status of student participants.
Title IX, the landmark federal civil rights law, is celebrating its 50th year of enactment and in a run-up to the anniversary of its passage on June 23, the League’s Board of Directors are joining thousands of other high school administrative leaders across the country with tributes.
The Board of Directors recognized:
• Becky Montgomery: Second female to serve as president of the Board of Directors. She served the Board from 1993-1998 and was president for the 1997-1998 school year.
• Vicki Davis: The first female Region Secretary from 1997-2007 and the first female official to work the first Girls Basketball State Tournaments in 1974 and 1975.
• Lisa Lissimore: Recently retired Associate Director serving member schools for the past 34 years. She led with an energetic presence and a humble-servant attitude to provide co-curricular opportunities and leadership growth for students of the League’s member schools.
Dorothy McIntyre: Joined the League in 1970 as an associate director to assist member schools in developing girls sports programming. Her advocacy on the state and national levels was a driving force for equal opportunities.
“Their vision and service have been vital to the growth of opportunities for girls in the Minnesota State High School League,” Executive Director Erich Martens said. “The League and its member schools are grateful for their work to reduce barriers and pave the way for girls to have amazing experiences through our programs.”
Here is a synopsis of Action Items by the Board of Directors:
Approved an Executive Committee recommendation to rename the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee.
Approved an Executive Committee recommendation to commit League financial support in partnership with other educational organizations to begin work with students in the “Together We Make A Difference” initiative and work toward strategies and bringing student voice to action in improving the culture and respect at contests and in schools.
Approved the Speech Season Books and Topic for 2022-2023.
Approved the election of officers for the 2022-2023 school year: Troy Stein, President; Jim Smokrovich, Vice President; John Ostrowski, Treasurer.
Approved a League policy on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) that provides guidance to schools and serves to protect the amateur status of student participants.
Approved numerous Winter Activity Advisory Proposals.
Alpine Skiing
Approved a State Meet tie-breaking procedure.
Approved a second-run order based on the first-run placement
Approved a proposal that would permit a participant to ski a second run after receiving a DNF, DSQ or NPS in the first run.
Basketball
Approved the opportunity for conferences to require the use of a shot clock in all conference contests if all schools have the capability to use a shot clock.
Dance
Approved the standardization in number of state qualifiers in both Jazz and High Kick at three teams from each section.
Wrestling
Approved the opportunity for girls on a wrestling team to compete in up to four girls-only meets without counting toward the 16 allowed team events each season. All girls must still meet the 16-event and 45-match individual limits in the current bylaw.
In other action, the Board:
Approved a motion to create a task force that will review current processes and develop pathways to sanctioning for emerging sports.
Approved policy and guideline language in the Dance Rules Book.
Approved Bylaw 110 Policy Language that aligns with bylaw changes approved by the Representative Assembly on May 10.
Approved Bylaw 111 Policy Language updates and clarifications.
“The Board of Directors took a number of actions today that will continue to shape the opportunities of our students,” said Board of Directors President Tom Jerome, the Superintendent of Schools in Roseau. “This past year was incredible and gave us so many reasons to celebrate. We witnessed the full return to participation with our students, families and spectators. It has been truly exciting to see what transpired this school year and I look forward to the coming school year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.