SPICER — Work on behalf of the Minnesota State High School League’s Member Schools for the 2022-2023 school year began in earnest the past three days for the League’s Board of Directors.
After engaging in learning sessions, required training, orientation and topic-centered workshop groups at the Little Crow Conference Center, the League’s governing body convened Aug. 2 for the first of six Board of Directors meetings for the school year.
Five individuals began terms with the Board of Directors: LeRoy Fairbanks, Cass Lake, Governor’s Appointee; Astein Osei, St. Louis Park, MASA; Brent Schimek, Deer River, Regions 7A-8A; Denarvise Thornton, Jr., St. Paul Public Schools, Regions 3AA-4AA and Jake Timm, Rushford-Peterson, MASSP.
In setting a course for their work this school year, the Board of Directors reviewed and considered, among other topics, strategic directions, officials recruitment and retention, inclusion initiatives and continued learning on Name Image and Likeness (NIL)..
“The Board of Directors put in a lot of work these past three days in setting the course for the school year,” said Board President Troy Stein, the Edina High School Activities Director. “To listen, learn and have discussions in a workshop setting was incredibly valuable. There is energy, enthusiasm and a strong commitment on behalf of the Member Schools”
Here is a look at the Strategic Directions set by the Board of Directors: The Board of Directors approved the Strategic Directions that will guide the work of League Staff and the Board of Directors this school year.
The Strategic Directions will focus on:
• Supporting schools and students in mental health, safety and wellness initiatives;
• Promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in all aspects of the MSHSL programs and processes;
• Enhancing communication systems and structures.
The Board of Directors charged League Staff with further defining and identifying specific strategies for each direction.
“Our commitment is to provide support in those three areas,” Stein said. “With the assistance of League staff, this will be an incredible focal point of our work this school year.”
Here is a look at some of the items addressed by the Board of Directors:
• Approved adjusting the schedule for the Prep Bowl football championship games to Dec. 2-3, 2022. The move comes after discussions with the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, 45TV, U.S. Bank Stadium and the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings play host to the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24.
• The Board of Directors approved membership fees of $100 per school, $160 per activity and $2.25 per student. This approved student fee is a reduction from the previously projected student fee of $4.60.
• Approved a partnership with Signature Concepts for the League’s state tournament apparel.
• Following an RFP process, the League’s Board of Directors approved a contract with Trophies Plus to provide Section and State Tournament Awards.
• Approved the Adoption of Programs Task Force that will review and analyze the league’s constitution, policies, bylaws and provide detailed pathways for new and emerging programs.
Approved the following annual publications:
• Official Handbook
• Board Policy Manual and Guidelines
• Region Secretaries Manual
• Officials Policy Manual
• Media Policy Manual
• Dance Rules Book 2022-2023 and 2023-2024
Heard spring activity advisory proposals in Baseball, Clay Target, Music, Softball and Speech.
The next Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6 at the League Office in Brooklyn Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.