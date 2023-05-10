The Wolves were tied with Nevis 1-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning Thursday, when the Tigers put the game away with five runs. They scored two more in the fourth to grab an 8-1 lead and held on for an 8-5 victory.

Nevis out-hit Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 8 to 5, but the Wolves committed several errors. In  the third inning alone Nevis had four hits and one walk, while WHA committed four errors.

