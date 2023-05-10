The Wolves were tied with Nevis 1-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning Thursday, when the Tigers put the game away with five runs. They scored two more in the fourth to grab an 8-1 lead and held on for an 8-5 victory.
Nevis out-hit Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 8 to 5, but the Wolves committed several errors. In the third inning alone Nevis had four hits and one walk, while WHA committed four errors.
Carter Nelson fell to 2-1 on the season. He allowed all eight runs on six hits and six walks, with three strike outs. Cole Rutten came on in relief in the fourth and did not give up a hit with two strike-outs.
The Wolves managed only five hits, but did have nine free bases. They stranded five runners on base with two of them in scoring position.
WHA scored their first run in the second as Nelson led off with a single and scored on Brad Hasse’s single. Four more runs crossed home in the fifth as Alex Daigle drove in two with a single and Nelson one, with a bases-loaded walk.
The 3-2 Wolves have three games this week. They travel to Bagley, and host both Red Lake and Laporte.
Wolves win big
WHA scored a run in each inning, but it was the six-run third that gave them the lead for good in a 21-10 win at Northome-Kellher May 3.
The Wolves would score twice in the first, once in the second, add four runs in the fourth and eight in the fifth.
Hasse got his first win of the season by giving up four runs on three hits with five strike-outs. Gavin Swanson relieved in the third and did not allow a run with two strike outs. Dustin Thompson pitched the final inning and gave up four runs on three hits with two strike outs.
Of the 11 hits WHA had, Swanson, Nelson, Rutten and Daigle each had two. Logan Watts, Ficher Smith and Caleb Crow each had one hit. Swanson drove in four runs, while Watts, Nelson, Rutten and Daigle each had two RBIs.
