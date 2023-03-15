Coach Dan Craven talks to his players durig a time out of WHA’s playoff loss at Nevis.
Photos by Dean Morrill

Parker Brock scored the first points of the game on a drive to the basket on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s opening possession of the Section 5A West quarterfinals.

Nevis responded by sinking a three-pointer, and followed that with a flurry of three-pointers as the hosts made 12 more in the opening half to grab a 33-point lead on their way to a 93-39 win Thursday night.

