Parker Brock scored the first points of the game on a drive to the basket on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s opening possession of the Section 5A West quarterfinals.
Nevis responded by sinking a three-pointer, and followed that with a flurry of three-pointers as the hosts made 12 more in the opening half to grab a 33-point lead on their way to a 93-39 win Thursday night.
The Tigers also forced the Wolves into 24 turnovers,15 of which came in the first half, and scored nearly 30 second-chance points.
The Wolves made only five three-pointers, and had three offensive rebounds that all came in the second half and did not score any second-chance points.
Niko Morrow was the only player to score in double figures for WHA with 13 points. He made three of the team’s three-pointers.
Gavin Oelschlager finished with nine points grabbed six boards and had two blocks. Joe Tande scored six points and Brock added five. Both Joseph Bieloh and Vinny Pederson had three assists.
Late in the second half Coach Dan Craven put seniors Drew Deegan, Carter Nelson and Eli Pfeiffer back in the game. With 30 seconds remaining the three were replaced on the floor for the last time of their careers.
Nevis had four players finish in double figures with Christian Moe coming off the bench to lead the way with 21 points. He dropped in four of his five threes in the first half.
Alex Lester scored 15 points, Spencer Lindow finished with 14 points and Devan Lindow tossed 10.
The 21-6 Tigers were scheduled to play Swanville at Wadena High School Saturday, but because of the snowstorm the game was pushed to Monday night. Nevis won the game 90-62 and will now play Browerville-Eagle Valley.
