Many people came out for the official opening of the three new Pickle Ball courts in Walker City Park. Dave Cochran, who funded the project, cuts the ribbon as Steve Bilben and Walker Councilor Char Moore hold the tape during a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 22.
Photo submitted

The three new Pickle Ball courts in the Walker City Park have been very busy since they were completed a few weeks ago.

On July 22, pickle ball enthusiasts hosted an official opening and celebration of the courts. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, clinics for interested current and prospective players and a racket give-away.

To help address this growing sport and need in the community, the Walker Park Board presented to the council a plan to add three outdoor courts at the City Park that was approved.

A big thank you to Dave Cochran for his generous donation to fund the project.

