The three new Pickle Ball courts in the Walker City Park have been very busy since they were completed a few weeks ago.
On July 22, pickle ball enthusiasts hosted an official opening and celebration of the courts. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, clinics for interested current and prospective players and a racket give-away.
To help address this growing sport and need in the community, the Walker Park Board presented to the council a plan to add three outdoor courts at the City Park that was approved.
A big thank you to Dave Cochran for his generous donation to fund the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.