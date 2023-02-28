Northland dug themselves a hole in the first half of their game last week at Cherry, the No. 4 Class A ranked team in the state, and despite playing a better second half, they still fell 77-63.
The loss snaps the Eagles’ 18-game winning streak and was the first one since falling by three points in overtime at Nevis back on Dec. 8.
“We weren’t quite ready for the pace of the game. Their defense is not something we’re use to playing against,” Coach Chris Carlson said. “We haven’t been playing competitive teams recently, and we weren’t ready for their aggressive style.”
The Eagles, who trailed 37-25 at the half, played a much better second half and were only outscored by two points. Northland also only had 10 turnovers and shot 47 percent from the floor, including 56 percent on two-pointers.
“Overall our effort was there, but we also missed four free throws, and gave up a put back at the end of the first half because we didn’t hold the ball for the final shot,” the coach stated. “This is a good tool for us if we get a chance to play them in the playoffs.”
Of the three Eagles to score in double figures, Aiden Carlson led the way with 19 points. Alex Wake finished with 17 points and Nolan Carlson tossed in 16 points.
Both Jace Jackson and Nolan Carlson had five rebounds, with Carlson adding six assists. Wake had five assists, and along with Carlson led with two steals.
Isaac Asuma led all scoring with 24 points, including 15 in the second half. Noah Sundquist added 17 points.
The 21-2 Eagles close out the regular season hosting East Central and playing at South Ridge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.