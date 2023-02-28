Northland dug themselves a hole in the first half of their game last week at Cherry, the No. 4 Class A ranked team in the state, and despite playing a better second half, they still fell 77-63.

The loss snaps the Eagles’ 18-game winning streak and was the first one since falling by three points in overtime at Nevis back on Dec. 8.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments