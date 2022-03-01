The Wrestling Wolves came up just short of having someone advance to this weekend’s State Tournament, when the best they could do was take third at Friday’s Section 7A Individual Tournament at Cass Lake-Bena School.
Four Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis wrestlers did place, with two-time state participant junior Dawson McGee taking third at 120 pounds — coming up one place short of making it back for a third time.
Callen Whitney took fourth at 132 pounds, Phillip Crocker fourth at heavyweight and Nate Keiser sixth at 220.
McGee opened the day beating Riley Reese of Staples-Motley with an 11-2 major decision, which was his 100th career win. In his next match against No. 2 seed Masyn Patrick of Holdingford, McGee was not at his best and trailed 4-1 entering the third period. Patrick got an escape but was called for stalling, and McGee was unable to get a take down in a 5-2 loss.
In his next match, McGee and Bryce Binek of Royalton went into three overtimes with McGee getting two-near fall points as time expired for a 3-1 win. McGee scored his first point with an escape in the second period, and despite trying, could not get a take down. Binek got his lone point with a third-period escape.
In the 60-second overtime, McGee came out aggressively but couldn’t get the take down. In the first 30-second overtime, McGee chose the down position but was unable to get an escape.
Binek was also in the down position for the next 30-second overtime, but this time McGee was able to roll Binek onto his back with the referee counting to two as time expired, moving McGee into the third-place match.
McGee came out strong and got a take down and three near-fall points over Reese, who he easily beat in his first match. McGee had Reese flat on his back but didn’t get the call.
After Reese got an escape, McGee got another take down for a 7-1 lead after one period. Reese, who came in with an injury, was unable to continue giving McGee the win by injury default.
In the 120-pound finale, Gavin Albers of Lake Park-Grey Eagle-Browerville held on for a 4-3 win over Patrick. McGee, who finishes the season with a 34-5 record, needed Patrick to win to ensure a true-second match.
Whitney opened the day pinning Cam Wilkes of Mille Lacs in 60 seconds only to get pinned in the second period to No. 1 seed Colbe Tappe of Staples-Motley in the semis. The WHAN freshman, with a 23-8 record, looked much better in his next match and pinned Kaden Felde of Ogilvie in 30 seconds.
In the third-place match, junior Will Gorecki of Royalton was the aggressor and scored five take downs, including three in the first period alone. Whitney had no take downs and only scored by escape in an 11-5 loss.
Crocker began the day losing to Trey Lancaster of Lake Park Grey Eagle-Browerville, the No. 2 seed, by fall in the first period. Crocker looked really good in his next match and pinned Alex Sachez-Mohs of Holdingford midway through the second period.
In the third-place match, Crocker was pinned by Dylan Smith of Ogilvie in the first. Crocker, a junior, finishes the season with a 6-11 record.
Keiser, a junior with a 17-17 record, came out strong and pinned his first opponent in the second period. In his next match he faced top seed Bryce Holm of Royalton and fell by a 7-0 decision. Facing Lee Perrington of Deer River in the wrestleback round, Keiser went for a take down to get put on his back and pinned with two seconds left in the first period. That moved Keiser to the fifth-place match where he lost by a 4-1 decision to Steven Petrich of Staples-Motley, the same guy he pinned in his first match.
Also competing for the Wolves and going 0-2 were Payden Yates (160), Riley Johnson (170), Joe Hed (182) and Devin Johnson (195).
