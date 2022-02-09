Northern Lakes closed out the regular season winning their final five games including shut-outs Thursday and Friday nights.
The Lightning beat International Falls 8-0 at the Walker Area Community Center Friday night.
Rebekah Deemer got the win by stopping all 10 shots she faced.
Rose Aldridge and Geselle McLaughlin each scored twice while Maya Christiansen, Kiana Landt, Ava Merta and Jenna Stoerzinger all had one goal.
Assisting on goals were Jada Brodzinski, Isabella Lee, Megan Muller, Corah Meschke, Deemer, Landt and McLaughlin.
Despite a 16-5 shot advantage in the first period, the Lightning only led 1-0, but they scored twice within the span of two minutes in the second. Five goals followed in the final period on 24 shots.
The 14-10-1 Lightning open the Section 6A playoffs as the No. 3 seed and will host Morris-Benson Thursday night.
Lightning get shut out
The Lightning scored early and often with a 11-0 shut-out over Morris-Benson Thursday night in Breezy Point.
Brodzinski scored four times, Aldridge had two goals, with Fogerty, Stoerzinger, Merta and Muller each scoring once.
Fogerty finished with four assists, Brodzinski had three and Muller two.
Katherine Stephens stopped all 12 shots she faced.
Northern Lakes only led 2-0 after one period, but took control with a five-goal second. They scored once on the power play and twice short handed.
Lightning win 5-1
Northern Lakes scored goals within the span of three minutes in the opening period on their way to a 5-1 win Jan. 31 at Princeton.
Jenna Stoerzinger scored twice in the first period with Aldridge getting the other goal. Corah Meschke scored in the final minute of the second period for a 4-0 lead and Aldridge scored again in the third on the power play to make it 5-0.
Stephens got the win by making 12 saves. The only shot that got by her came short handed late in the game.
Kiana Landt and Brodzinski each had two assists, while Fogerty, Maya Christiansen and Megan Muller both had one.
