First-period goals by Jerrett Tietz and Ava Merta gave Northern Lakes a 2-1 lead, but Two Rivers St. Paul responded by scoring twice more in the period on their way to a 4-3 lead Friday night.

Maya Christianson scored the third goal early in the third period to tie the game, but less than 15 seconds later Two Rivers got the game-winner.

Katherin Stephens finished with 42 saves in the loss, while Jada Brodzinski and Kiana Landt each assisted on a goal.

The two losses last week drop the Lightning to 5-6 on the season. Their next game is Dec. 28 at Hutchinson.

Lightning fall 4-3

Northern Lakes erased a one-goal deficit twice, but they were unable to do it a third time and fell 4-3 at home Dec. 14 to Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato.

The Dragons led the game 2-1 after the first period with Riley Fogerty scoring for the Lightning on a pass from Rose Aldridge. Megan Muller scored early in the second period to tie the match, but about seven minutes later the Dragon took a 3-2  lead.

Aldridge’s goal four minutes into the third tied it once again, but the game-winner came two minutes later.

Stephens finished with 16 saves, while Kira Kuechle had 22 in the win.

