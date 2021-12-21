First-period goals by Jerrett Tietz and Ava Merta gave Northern Lakes a 2-1 lead, but Two Rivers St. Paul responded by scoring twice more in the period on their way to a 4-3 lead Friday night.
Maya Christianson scored the third goal early in the third period to tie the game, but less than 15 seconds later Two Rivers got the game-winner.
Katherin Stephens finished with 42 saves in the loss, while Jada Brodzinski and Kiana Landt each assisted on a goal.
The two losses last week drop the Lightning to 5-6 on the season. Their next game is Dec. 28 at Hutchinson.
Lightning fall 4-3
Northern Lakes erased a one-goal deficit twice, but they were unable to do it a third time and fell 4-3 at home Dec. 14 to Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato.
The Dragons led the game 2-1 after the first period with Riley Fogerty scoring for the Lightning on a pass from Rose Aldridge. Megan Muller scored early in the second period to tie the match, but about seven minutes later the Dragon took a 3-2 lead.
Aldridge’s goal four minutes into the third tied it once again, but the game-winner came two minutes later.
Stephens finished with 16 saves, while Kira Kuechle had 22 in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.