Northern Lakes was hoping to halt a three-game skid Saturday afternoon when they played at Pine City, but the Dragons scored twice in the third period for a 4-3 win.
Kiana Landt and Jada Brodzinski both scored in the first period to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead. Rose Aldridge’s goal just 21 seconds into the second for a 3-1 lead.
Pine City cut the lead back to one later in the period, and they out-shot the Lightning 12-5 in the final period.
Riley Fogerty, Megan Muller and Brodzinski each had assists for Northern Lakes.
Katherine Stephens finished with 28 saves.
Willmar wins 3-1
The Lightning took a 1-0 lead into the third period against Willmar, but they were unable to hold the lead as the host Cardinals scored three times for a 3-1 win last Thursday.
Jasmyn Germain’s goal in the second period looked like it might hold up as Stephens was stopping everything, including making 30 saves through the first two periods.
The Cardinals put 18 shots on goal in the third, while the Lightning had 14. Brynn Grieger stopped all of them and finished with 27 saves.
Lightning open with win
Stephens stopped all 39 shots she faced as Northern Lakes opened the season Nov. 11 beating Northern Tier 2-0 in Isanti.
Brodzinski and Germain both scored, with Aldridge and Ella Peterson each having an assist.
Northern Lakes win 9-0
Brodzinski and Fogerty each had a hat trick as the Lightning shut out visiting Prairie Centre 9-0 Nov. 18.
Maya Christiansen, Jerrett Tietz and Muller each scored once, with Aldridge having three assists. Also assisting on a goal were Jenna Stoerzinger, Geselle McLaughlin, Corah Meschke, Kodi Crawford, Brodzinski and Christiansen.
For the second straight game, Stephens had a clean sheet, but this time the defense did not allow a shot on goal.
Lightning go to 3-0
Megan Muller’s short-handed goal with less than three minutes to play proved to be the game-winner as Northern Lakes beat Rock Ridge 2-1 in Eveleth Nov. 22.
Kiana Landt set up the score as the Lightning improved to 3-0 on the season.
Brodzinski scored just 29 seconds into the game to give Northern Lakes an early lead. The score stayed that way until Rock Ridge tied early in the third period.
Rock Ridge was 0-8 on the power play. Stephens finished with 17 saves.
Crookston wins 4-1
Landt scored her first goal of the season late in the first period of the Lightning’s home game with Crookston Nov. 23.
That was the only goal Northern Lake scored as the Pirates scored twice more in the first and once in the third on an empty-netter as the Lightning fell for the first time this season 4-1.
Stephens stopped 31 of the 34 shots she faced, while Jacey Larson had saves.
St. Cloud gets shut out
The Lightning fell to 3-2 on the season with a 4-0 loss Nov. 30 at St. Cloud.
Northern Lakes was out-shot 45-16 with Stephens stopping 41 shots.
The game was scoreless until St. Cloud scored in the final minute of the second period. The Crush scored three times in the third period.
