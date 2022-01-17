Northern Lakes have eight games remaining in the regular season and are currently at 8-8-1.
Last week the Lightning beat Prairie Centre 7-1 win, tied Fergus Falls 3-3 and lost 5-1 at Crookston.
In the loss at Crookston, while the Pirates only had a slim 28-24 shot advantage, they just took advantage of their scoring opportunities.
Riley Fogerty scored the only goal for the Lightning that tied the game just 48 seconds into the second period.
The Pirates answered with two goals in the second and had two more in the third.
Katherine Stephens had 23 saves while Kailee Magsam got the win with 23 saves.
This week the Lightning host North Shore and Moose Lake, and travel to Cloquet-Esko. Next week they are at Morris-Benson and Willmar.
Game ends in tie
The Lightning led host Fergus Falls 3-1 early in the second period but the Otters answered with two goals and the game ended in a tie after a scoreless overtime.
Rose Aldridge scored twice in the first period as Northern Lakes took a 2-1 lead. Fogerty’s goal 24 seconds into the second extended the lead to two.
The Otters, who had a 37-25 shot advantage, scored midway through the second and got the equalizer six minutes into the third.
Stephens finished the game with 34 saves, including five in overtime.
Lightning win 7-1
Northern Lakes scored five goals in the first period and cruised to a 7-1 win Jan. 11 at Prairie Centre.
Merta and Tietz each scored twice, while Brodzinski, Landt and Stoerzinger had one goal. Brodzinski also had two assists, with Aldridge, Crawford, Fogerty, Muller and Stoerzinger each assisting on a goal.
Stephens made 11 saves to get the win.
Landt scored the first goal just over seven minutes into the game. The Lightning would make five more goals before the Blue Devils got on the scoreboard 10 minutes into the second period.
