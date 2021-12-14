Northern Lakes girls’ hockey won both of their games last week, including a 4-0 shut out over Princeton and a 10-1 trouncing of Detroit Lakes.
In Thursday night’s win at Detroit Lakes, the Lightning scored four times in the first period to take control, and added three more in each of the next two periods.
Riley Fogerty scored four times and Corah Meschke scored twice, with Ava Merta, Maya Christiansen, Rose Aldridge and Jada Brodzinski each having a goal. Aldridge had three assists and Megan Muller two.
Katherine Stephens stopped 28 shots to get the win.
Lightning wins 4-0
Stephens stopped all 22 shots she faced and four teammates each scored a goal as Northern Lakes improved to 4-4 on the season Dec. 7 with a 4-0 home win over Princeton.
After a scoreless first period, Mertz, Christiansen and Aldridge each scored in the second. The final goal was scored by Fogerty in the third period.
Geseeke McLaughlin, Fogety and Mesche each finished with an assist.
