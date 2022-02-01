The Eagles only trailed host Deer River by one point at the half in Friday night’s showdown.
Northland would not get any closer than that as they struggled to score in the second half and fell 86-70.
“We had some good looks at the basket, we just couldn’t get our shots to go in,” said Coach Chris Carlson.
Northland shot especially badly from behind the arc, finishing the game at 6-34 on just three-pointers.
Nathan Johnson led the Eagles with 27 points, scoring several layups on passes from teammates. He also had nine rebounds.
Nolan Carlson, Alec Wake and Liam Wake each scored 11, while Aiden Carlson tossed in 10. The Carlson brothers each had nine assists, while Aiden Carlson had nine boards.
Ty Morrison led Deer River with 24 points and Tait Kongsjoird scored 22.
The 10-5 Eagles are at McGregor and host Ogilvie this week, while next week they host Bigfork, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, and travel to Silver Bay.
Eagles move to 10-4
All five Northland starters scored in double figures as they easily beat Cromwell-Wright 72-53 Jan. 25.
Alec Wake led all scoring with 21 points, brother Liam Wake had 16 points, Aiden Carlson 12, Nathan Johnson 11 and Nolan Carlson tossed in 10 points. Nolan Carlson led with seven rebounds, Alec Wake had six assists and Brevon Jackson four steals.
Nathan Eliason led the Cardinals with 19 points and Noah Foster added 17.
