Northland got a huge road win Saturday, edging rival Hill City 59-57.
The Eagles overcame some shooting woes and an injury to a starter to improve to 3-3 on the season.
“We struggled to make our shots once again, but we’ll take the win,” said Coach Chris Carlson.
Northland trailed most of the first half and by as many as seven points with about seven minutes left to play.
“Our guys kept their composure, got some stops and finally made some good shots,” the coach noted.
The Eagle also made their free throws down the stretch, with the defense winning the game on a late turnover.
Cameron Wake, who led with 16 points, went 3-4 down the stretch. His final free throw gave the Eagles a two-point lead. The defense then forced a turnover and Northland was able to run out the clock without the Hornets able to foul.
Nolan Carlson finished with 13 points, Alec Wake tossed in 12 and Harris Carlson added 10.
Harris Carlson led with seven rebounds, five steals and four assists, Cameron Wake had six boards and three steals, and Alec Wake had three assists and three steals.
Leading Hill City was Jon Gowell with 20 points and Tucker Holm scored 18.
The Eagles host the Northland Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday. Northland will play Silver Bay Friday at 5 p.m., and will face Cherry at noon Saturday. Laporte was scheduled to play in the four-team tournament but had to cancel because they won’t have enough players.
Chisholm wins by 6
The Eagles were in position to win their second straight game for the first time this season as they led visiting Chisholm by one point at the half Thursday night.
But after overcoming a 16-point first-half deficit to grab a 32-31 halftime lead, Northland only scored 20 points over the final 18 minutes in a 58-52 loss.
“We couldn’t make a shot in the second half. They changed to a zone defense and we struggled to score in a game we should have won,” Coach Carlson said.
The Eagles finished the game going 9-37 from outside the arc.
Three Eagles finished in double figures with Alec Wake leading the way with 14 points. Harris Carlson scored 12 and Cameron Wake tossed in 10.
Nolan Carlson finished with eight points and Nathan Johnson added six.
Carson Johnson led with eight rebounds, Nolan Carlson pulled down seven and Cameron Wake five. In the steal department, Alec Wake had four and Cameron Wake three.
The Eagles did make nine three-pointers — four by Alec Wake, Chisholm did most of their damage in the paint.
John Mitchell led Chisholm with 17 points and Jude Sundquist scored 15. Mitchell scored 11 of his points in the second half. July Abernathy tossed in 13 in the win.
Eagles get second win
Northland won their second game of the season Dec. 17, trouncing winless Floodwood 85-40 in Remer.
Four Eagles finished in double figures with senior Cameron Wake leading the way with 21 points. Carson Johnson finished with 20, and both Bill Brown and Alec Wake scored 12. Harris Carlson and Johnson each led with seven rebounds, with Johnson also having a team-high seven assists. Both Carlson and Alec Wake added four assists.
Nathan Johnson finished with six points and Nolan Carlson five as the Eagles improve to 2-3.
Northland finished with 23 steals with Carson Johnson and Alec Wake leading with five each. Cameron Wake and Aiden Carlson each had three.
Northland jumped out to a 46-22 halftime lead and never lost the momentum in the second half.
Blake Tahja led the Polar Bears, who fall to 0-5, with 19 points.
