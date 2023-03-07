The Eagles closed out the regular season with wins over both South Ridge Thursday night and East Central two nights earlier.
The two wins moves Northland to 23-2 and gives them the No. 3 seed in the Section 7A Tournament that begins this week. The Eagles will open the playoffs Thursday night hosting Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Seeding for the Section 7A playoffs is based on head-to-head. Deer River is seeded No. 1 with a 21-5 record, mainly because they beat No. 2 seed Cherry 64-58 back on Dec. 1. Northland beat Deer River 82-79 on Jan. 27, but lost at 22-4 Cherry 77-63 on Feb. 21.
In Northland’s 94-51 home win over East Central Feb. 28, senior Aiden Carlson reached the 1,000-point milestone with 23 points. He came in needing 11 points and got that in the first half.
Carlson joins his twin brother Nolan Carlson, who reached the 1,000-point mark earlier this season, and senior Alex Wake, who passed the 2,000-mark also earlier this season.
Wake finished with 33 points in the win and also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Aiden Carlson also had nine assists, seven boards and three steals, while Nolan Carlson had four assists.
Liam Wake finished with seven points, Zaleyas Parise scored six points and Jace Jackson grabbed seven boards.
Northland got off to a great start on both sides of the ball and led 58-21 at the half. East Central played a better second half, but the Eagles still out-scored them 36-30.
Nathan Zielinski led East Central with 19 points, with Jacob Dixon scoring 11 points.
Eagles win in OT
The Eagles’ 87-85 overtime win at South Ridge Thursday night to close out the regular season was a match-up of two teams with different styles.
Northland relies on their defense and speed to beat teams, while South Ridge has two post players that stand at 6-9 or taller.
Coach Chris Carlson said the game was back-and-forth, with runs by both teams. Northland led 43-39 at the half and had a chance to put the game away late.
“We missed some free throws that would have secured the win, and they hit a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime,” the coach stated.
Northland once again was in position to ice the game in overtime, but a missed foul shot led to South Ridge tying the game, again on a three-pointer. Only this time, there were about 12 seconds left on the clock, and the Eagles got the last shot.
Nolan Carlson won the game when he found a lane and drove to the basket and scored a layup at the buzzer. Carlson finished with 12 points and was one of four Eagles in double figures.
Also scoring in double figures were Alex Wake with 37 points, Aiden Carlson scored 16 and Jackson tossed in 10. Both Liam Wake and Jackson finished with six points.
South Ridge’s two big players scored 59 points combined. Slayton Stroschein finished with 33 points and Austin Josephson scored 26.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.