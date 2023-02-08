The Eagles’ winning streak now stands at 14 games after going 3-0 last week.
Northland opened the week by beating McGregor 65-34 Jan. 31, two nights later they trounced Wrenshall 83-38 and Friday night, they bounced host Ogilvie 85-36.
For the second straight game five Eagles finished in double figures with Alec Wake leading the way with 19 points. Aiden Carlson scored 17 points, Nolan Carlson had 13, with both Liam Wake and Jace Jackson scoring 11 points.
The Wake brothers each had six assists, with Nolan Carlson having five and Aiden Carlson four. Alec Wake led with six steals, with Jackson having a team-high seven rebounds.
Northland travels to Bigfork and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley this week, and hosts both Silver Bay and Cook County. Next week they have only a road game at Hill City.
Northland beats Wrenshall
All five starters scored in double figures as Northland dominated visiting Wrenshall 83-38 Thursday night.
The Eagles, who led 46-25 at the half, were led by Alec Wake, who tossed in 21 points. Aiden Carlson scored 17, Nolan Carlson finished with 15 points, Jackson tossed in 12 and Liam Wake had 10 points.
Both Jackson and Nolan Carson led with seven rebounds, with Aiden Carson having a team-high eight assists and Alec Wake adding seven.
Eagles win by 31
Northland jumped out to a commanding 19-point halftime lead and never looked back as they trounced McGregor 65-34 in Remer Jan. 31.
Alec Wake led the way with 23 points, Aiden Carlson scored 13 and Jackson finished with 11 points. Carlson also had eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Leading the team in assists was Nolan Carlson with five assists, with Wake adding four. Wake also had four steals.
