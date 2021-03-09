The Eagles won their third straight and improved their record to 13-3 with a Saturday afternoon 71-60 home win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Northland had great balanced scoring with five players scoring nine points or more.
Harris Carlson led the way with 18 points on his 18th birthday, including making 4-6 three-pointers.
Alec Wake scored 13 points, Nolan Carlson had 12, Aiden Carlson 11 and Carson Johnson scored nine. Nolan Carlson also had eight rebounds to lead the team, Wake had six assists and two steals, while Harris Carlson also had four assists and seven boards.
The Eagles got off to a great start to lead the 6-8 Rangers 38-22 at the half. The second half was a little sketchy over the first five minutes or so as the Rangers managed to cut the lead to two points.
After a time out, the Eagles settled down, and it also helped when Harris Carlson drained a three-pointer. From that point on the Rangers could get no closer than six points.
Coach Chris Carlson said the difference down the stretch was being patient on offense and doing a better job on defense.
The Rangers’ Asher Zubich led all scoring with 31 points.
The Eagles currently sit at No. 5 in the Section 7A standings with a 9-2 section record. Deer River and North Woods sit at No. 1 and 3, respectively, two teams Northland beat earlier this season.
This week they wrap up the regular season with three games on the schedule.
Eagles beat Hill City
Northland had five players score in double figures as they beat rival Hill City 72-38 March 3.
Liam Wake led the way with 19 points, Carson Johnson scored 15 and had seven rebounds and three assists, Aiden Carlson finished with 12 points, and both Nathan Johnson and Harris Carlson scored 10 points with Johnson having nine boards and Carlson 10.
Alec Wake led the team with five steals and added six points.
Tucker Holm led the Hornets with 13 points and Taylor Wagner scored 12.
