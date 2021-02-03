The Northland boys were one half away from winning their sixth straight game Friday night to start the season, but they struggled on offense in the second half and lost 68-66.
Leading 33-30 at the break, the Eagles turned the ball over a couple times late in the game and didn’t make enough plays on the offensive end.
“We’re winning at the half, but we knew we were playing poorly,” said Coach Chris Carlson. “We still had our chances to win, and we probably should have, but we didn’t play the way we have been. We missed some baskets that we should have made.”
The Eagles still had four players finish in double figures with Alec Wake leading the way with 18 points, including making four three-pointers. Aiden Carlson scored 15 points, going 5-8 from behind the arc in the first half, but was shut down in the second half. Both Nolan Carlson and Liam Wake scored 10 points, with Nathan Johnson scoring all of his seven points at the foul line, and pulling down nine rebounds.
Northland finished the game going 14-32 from behind the arc and 12-14 at the foul lined, but for most of the game they didn’t get any calls from the officials. At one point in the second half, the fouls were 6-0 against them.
Isaac Asuma led Cherry with 26 points while Mason Perkovich scored 13.
Eagles trounce rivals
The Eagles improved to 5-0 on the season by trouncing host Hill City 75-28 Jan. 25.
Northland dominated from the start, taking a 38-10 lead at the half.
Harris Carlson sank four three-pointers to lead the way with 22 points. Wake scored 20 points and Nolan Carlson scored 13.
Liam Wake finished with six points, Carson Johnson scored five, Rydell Wheeler had four points and Jason Tschida sank a three.
Nathan Johnson had a team-high eight rebounds, Liam Wake grabbed six, with Nolan Carlson leading with three assists.
Tucker Holm led the Hornets with 11 points while Taylor Wagner added six.
The game was so lopsided Coach Carlson was able to start putting in his JV squad at the eight-minute mark.
