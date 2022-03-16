The Eagles played one of their best games of the season, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 71-67 to No. 2 seed North Woods in the quarterfinals of the Section 7A Tournament played Saturday afternoon at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Coach Chris Carlson said it was good battle the whole way, adding the team had their chances to win the game. “We played pretty well, we just weren’t able to pull it out.
Northland got off to a good start and led by as many as 10 points in the first half. North Woods chipped away at the lead and cut it to 33-32 at the half.
“We knocked down our shots early and I think we caught them off guard,” Carlson said.
The second half was a reversal of fortunes as North Woods built a double-digit lead as the Eagles couldn’t make a shot. Northland did go on a late run, cutting the lead to one, but they could never take the lead. Down the stretch North Woods also made their foul shots, going 10-10 in the second half alone.
In his final high school game, senior Nathan Johnson led all scoring with 23 points.
Nolan Carlson finished with 19 points and Alec Wake scored 18. Carlson also had eight rebounds and six assists, with Wake having seven boards.
Brenden Chiabotti led Northwoods with 22 points and TJ Chiabotti finished with 18.
The Eagles finish their season with a 21-7 record.
Eagles win big
Northland opened the playoffs with a convincing 87-33 home win over Ely Thursday night.
The Eagles jumped out to a 44-17 halftime lead and had eight players score.
Both Alec Wake and Aiden Carlson recorded double-doubles. Wake led the way with 31 points and 10 rebounds, with Carlson having 17 points and 12 assists. Carlson also had nine boards.
Nolan Carlson finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jack Jackson scored nine points, Johnson had six points and five rebounds, and Liam Wake scored five points, had seven boards and five assists.
